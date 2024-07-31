What's in the medal winners box at the 2024 Olympics?

Open Extended Reactions

Medals aren't the only awards being handed out at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

As flags are being raised and national anthems are being played, top-three finishers at the 2024 Summer Games take their earned position on the podium and receive their respective medal along with a mysterious gold box.

What's inside the box at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The box, measuring about 40 centimeters, contains the official poster of this year's Summer Games, according to the International Olympic Committee.

French artist Ugo Gattoni spent nearly 2,000 hours over a four-month span illustrating the colorful poster that tells stories of the 2024 Olympics and highlights symbols in the host city of Paris.

The hand-crafted painting includes imagery of the Olympic rings, the Eiffel Tower surrounded by the Stade de France Olympic venue and more.

What else do medal-winning athletes get at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

After the medal ceremony, podium athletes also receive a gold-, silver- or bronze-winning mascot. The official mascot of the 2024 Summer Games is the Olympic Phryge, based on the shape and form of the traditional Phrygian red cloth cap that has been a symbol of freedom for France throughout the country's history.

The medal emblem is sewn onto the mascot's belly and the text "Bravo" in French is displayed on the back of the Phryge.

What's special about the medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

The medals, designed by French jewelry house Chaumet, contain fragments of iron that were removed from the Eiffel Tower and preserved during renovations in the 20th century.

The center of the medals is in the shape of a hexagon, a nod to the country's shape and nickname, l'hexagone, while the outer part is designed to catch the light and create sparkle via 3D rays.

