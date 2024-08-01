Who is Rebeca Andrade, the gymnastics Olympian from Brazil?

Open Extended Reactions

Rebeca Andrade emerged as one of Simone Biles' biggest competitors at the 2024 Summer Games. Andrade is the first Brazilian female gymnast to medal at an Olympic Games. She is only the second Brazilian woman to win a gold medal at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

Check out her gold medal-winning titles now:

2023

Antwerp World Championships gold medalist, vault

Santiago Pan American Games gold medalist, vault/balance beam

2022

Rio de Janeiro Pan American Championships gold medalist, team/uneven bars

Liverpool World Championships gold medalist, all-around

2021

Rio de Janeiro Pan American Championships gold medalist, team/all-around

Kitakyushu World Championships gold medalist, vault

2020

Tokyo Olympics gold medalist, vault

