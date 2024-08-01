Who is Rebeca Andrade, the gymnastics Olympian from Brazil?

Rebeca Andrade emerged as one of Simone Biles' biggest competitors at the 2024 Summer Games. Andrade is the first Brazilian female gymnast to medal at an Olympic Games. She is only the second Brazilian woman to win a gold medal at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships.
Check out her gold medal-winning titles now:
2023
Antwerp World Championships gold medalist, vault
Santiago Pan American Games gold medalist, vault/balance beam
2022
Rio de Janeiro Pan American Championships gold medalist, team/uneven bars
Liverpool World Championships gold medalist, all-around
2021
Rio de Janeiro Pan American Championships gold medalist, team/all-around
Kitakyushu World Championships gold medalist, vault
2020
Tokyo Olympics gold medalist, vault
