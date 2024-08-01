        <
        >

          Who is Rebeca Andrade, the gymnastics Olympian from Brazil?

          Olympics
          • ESPN
          Aug 1, 2024, 06:09 PM

          Rebeca Andrade emerged as one of Simone Biles' biggest competitors at the 2024 Summer Games. Andrade is the first Brazilian female gymnast to medal at an Olympic Games. She is only the second Brazilian woman to win a gold medal at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

          Check out her gold medal-winning titles now:

          2023

          Antwerp World Championships gold medalist, vault

          Santiago Pan American Games gold medalist, vault/balance beam

          2022

          Rio de Janeiro Pan American Championships gold medalist, team/uneven bars

          Liverpool World Championships gold medalist, all-around

          2021

          Rio de Janeiro Pan American Championships gold medalist, team/all-around

          Kitakyushu World Championships gold medalist, vault

          2020

          Tokyo Olympics gold medalist, vault

          For more Olympics coverage, check out the ESPN hub page for breaking news, stats, previews, and more.