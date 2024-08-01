NBA players with 300+ Olympic points: LeBron, Durant, Carmelo

Open Extended Reactions

At the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, LeBron James joined an elite club of NBA players with over 300 points at the Olympics. Who else is on the list?

Here are key stats to know:

LeBron James

Olympic cycles:

2024 (in progress), 2012 (gold), 2008 (gold), 2004 (bronze)

Highlights:

2024

First U.S. basketball player to be named U.S. flag-bearer

2012

Member of the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team that compiled an 8-0 record

Started in all eight games and averaged a team third-best 13.3 points per game, 5.6 rebounds per game, team-high 5.6 assists per game, 1.4 steals per game, and shot 60.3% (44-73 FG) from the field and 75.0% (12-16 FT) from the free throw line

Among all competitors at the 2012 Olympics, ranked second in assists (45), 7th in APG (1.4) and ninth in points (106) and field goal percentage (60.3%)

2008

Member of the 2008 U.S. Olympic team that compiled an 8-0 record

In eight games, averaged 15.5 PPG, 5.2 RPG and 3.8 APG

2004

Member of the 2004 U.S. Olympic Team that compiled a 5-3 record

Played in all eight games, averaged 5.4 ppg, 1.0 rpg and 1.6 apg, shot 59.4% from the field

Was 19 years, 7 months and 13 days old when the 2004 Olympics opened on Aug. 13, making him the youngest U.S. male basketball player to participate in the Olympics since Spencer Haywood in 1968 (Haywood was 19 years, 5 months, 26 days)

Kevin Durant

Olympic cycles:

2024 (in progress), 2020 (gold), 2016 (gold), 2012 (gold)

Highlights:

2020

Member of the 2020 U.S. Olympic men's basketball team that compiled a 5-1 record

Played and started in all six games, averaged a team-high 27.5 minutes, team-high 20.7 PPG, team second-best 5.3 RPG and team second-best 3.7 APG. Shot 52.9% from the field, 37.5% from 3 and 90.5% from the foul line (19-21).

Named 2020 Olympics MVP

2016

Member of the 2016 U.S. Olympic men's basketball team that compiled an 8-0 record

Played and started in all eight U.S. games and averaged a team leading 19.4 PPG, added 5.0 RPG and 3.5 APG in 28.6 MPG

Shot 57.8% from the field (52-90 FGs), 58.1% from 3-point (25-43 3pt FGs) and 81.3% from the line (26-32 FTs)

Among all players in the 12-team field, ranked first in 3-point field goals made (25) and minutes (28.6), second in points scored (155), third in field goal attempts (90) and field goals made (52), fourth in defensive rebounds (37), tied for fourth in 3-point attempts (43), fifth in PPG (19.4), tied for fifth in free throw attempts (32) and sixth in 3-point percentage (.581)

2012

Member of the 2012 U.S. Olympic team that compiled an 8-0 record

Started in all eight games and averaged a team-high 19.5 PPG, and added 5.8 RPG, 2.6 APG, 1.6 SPG, and shot 48.5% from the field, 52.3% (34-65) from 3-point and 88.9% (24-27) from the foul line

Carmelo Anthony

Olympic cycles:

2016 (gold), 2012 (gold), 2008 (gold), 2004 (bronze)

Highlights:

2016

Member of the 2016 U.S. Olympic team that compiled an 8-0 record

2012

Member of the 2012 U.S. Olympic team that compiled an 8-0 record

2008

Member of the 2008 U.S. Olympic team that compiled an 8-0 record

2004

Member of the 2016 U.S. Olympic team that compiled a 5-3 record

