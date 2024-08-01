        <
          NBA players with 300+ Olympic points: LeBron, Durant, Carmelo

          LeBron James has scored more than 300 points in the Olympics. John David MercerUSA TODAY Sports
          Aug 1, 2024, 07:01 PM

          At the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, LeBron James joined an elite club of NBA players with over 300 points at the Olympics. Who else is on the list?

          Here are key stats to know:

          LeBron James

          Olympic cycles:

          2024 (in progress), 2012 (gold), 2008 (gold), 2004 (bronze)

          Highlights:

          2024

          • First U.S. basketball player to be named U.S. flag-bearer

          2012

          • Member of the 2012 U.S. Olympic Team that compiled an 8-0 record

          • Started in all eight games and averaged a team third-best 13.3 points per game, 5.6 rebounds per game, team-high 5.6 assists per game, 1.4 steals per game, and shot 60.3% (44-73 FG) from the field and 75.0% (12-16 FT) from the free throw line

          • Among all competitors at the 2012 Olympics, ranked second in assists (45), 7th in APG (1.4) and ninth in points (106) and field goal percentage (60.3%)

          2008

          • Member of the 2008 U.S. Olympic team that compiled an 8-0 record

          • In eight games, averaged 15.5 PPG, 5.2 RPG and 3.8 APG

          2004

          • Member of the 2004 U.S. Olympic Team that compiled a 5-3 record

          • Played in all eight games, averaged 5.4 ppg, 1.0 rpg and 1.6 apg, shot 59.4% from the field

          • Was 19 years, 7 months and 13 days old when the 2004 Olympics opened on Aug. 13, making him the youngest U.S. male basketball player to participate in the Olympics since Spencer Haywood in 1968 (Haywood was 19 years, 5 months, 26 days)

          Kevin Durant

          Olympic cycles:

          2024 (in progress), 2020 (gold), 2016 (gold), 2012 (gold)

          Highlights:

          2020

          • Member of the 2020 U.S. Olympic men's basketball team that compiled a 5-1 record

          • Played and started in all six games, averaged a team-high 27.5 minutes, team-high 20.7 PPG, team second-best 5.3 RPG and team second-best 3.7 APG. Shot 52.9% from the field, 37.5% from 3 and 90.5% from the foul line (19-21).

          • Named 2020 Olympics MVP

          2016

          • Member of the 2016 U.S. Olympic men's basketball team that compiled an 8-0 record

          • Played and started in all eight U.S. games and averaged a team leading 19.4 PPG, added 5.0 RPG and 3.5 APG in 28.6 MPG

          • Shot 57.8% from the field (52-90 FGs), 58.1% from 3-point (25-43 3pt FGs) and 81.3% from the line (26-32 FTs)

          • Among all players in the 12-team field, ranked first in 3-point field goals made (25) and minutes (28.6), second in points scored (155), third in field goal attempts (90) and field goals made (52), fourth in defensive rebounds (37), tied for fourth in 3-point attempts (43), fifth in PPG (19.4), tied for fifth in free throw attempts (32) and sixth in 3-point percentage (.581)

          2012

          • Member of the 2012 U.S. Olympic team that compiled an 8-0 record

          • Started in all eight games and averaged a team-high 19.5 PPG, and added 5.8 RPG, 2.6 APG, 1.6 SPG, and shot 48.5% from the field, 52.3% (34-65) from 3-point and 88.9% (24-27) from the foul line

          Carmelo Anthony

          Olympic cycles:

          2016 (gold), 2012 (gold), 2008 (gold), 2004 (bronze)

          Highlights:

          2016

          • Member of the 2016 U.S. Olympic team that compiled an 8-0 record

          2012

          • Member of the 2012 U.S. Olympic team that compiled an 8-0 record

          2008

          • Member of the 2008 U.S. Olympic team that compiled an 8-0 record

          2004

          • Member of the 2016 U.S. Olympic team that compiled a 5-3 record

