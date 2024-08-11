Who is Jimmer Fredette? U.S. Olympic 3x3 basketball rosters

Open Extended Reactions

College basketball fans surely remember Jimmer Fredette.

The former BYU star was a first-time Olympian at the 2024 Paris Summer Games, headlining the United States 3x3 men's basketball team.

At the 2024 Olympics, the U.S. women's 3x3 basketball team took home bronze, while the men's 3x3 basketball team came up short.

Here's a closer look at Fredette and other members of the 2024 U.S. 3x3 men's and women's basketball teams.

Who is Jimmer Fredette?

In addition to being an All-American at BYU, Fredette was the 2010-11 Mountain West Conference Player of the Year and the National College Player of the Year. The 6-foot-2 Glenn Falls, New York, native, was the nation's leading scorer (28.9 points per game) en route to leading the Cougars to the Sweet 16 of the 2011 NCAA tournament.

After being drafted by the Bucks, Fredette was traded to Sacramento, where he spent three seasons. Fredette played parts of six NBA seasons for the Kings, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks and lastly for the Phoenix Suns in 2019.

Fredette, 35, earned All-Star selections in the NBA's developmental league and the CBA, playing multiple seasons overseas.

Who were the other members of the 2024 U.S. 3x3 men's basketball team?

Canyon Barry, Kareem Maddox and Dylan Travis join Fredette on the U.S. 3x3 men's national team. The group won the silver medal at the 2023 World Cup for Team USA.

Barry, 30, played three seasons at the College of Charleston before transferring to Florida, where he was the 2016-17 SEC Sixth Man of the Year. Barry is the son of NBA Hall of Famer Rick Barry and played four years in the NBA G League.

Maddox, 34, played at Princeton and was named the 2010-11 Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year. The 6-foot-8 forward played several years overseas.

Travis, 31, won an NCAA Division II national championship at Florida Southern in 2015.

Who were the members of the 2024 U.S. 3x3 women's basketball team?

Cierra Burdick, Dearica Hamby, Rhyne Howard and Hailey Van Lith make up Team USA's 3x3 women's national team.

Burdick, 30, was a McDonald's All-American in 2011 before becoming a first-team All-SEC forward at Tennessee. Burdick was the 14th overall pick of the Los Angeles Sparks in 2015 and played five WNBA seasons for six different teams.

Hamby, 30, earned her third career All-Star selection this season for the Sparks, averaging 19.4 points and 10 rebounds per game. Hamby is in her 10th WNBA season after winning the WNBA championship with the Las Vegas Aces in 2022. The 6-foot-3 forward won gold for Team USA and was named tournament MVP at the 2023 FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup. Hamby replaced Cameron Brink on the 3x3 team in Paris after Brink suffered a torn ACL in her left knee.

Howard, 24, is a two-time WNBA All-Star and was named the league's Rookie of the Year in 2022 after being the No. 1 overall pick of the Atlanta Dream. The 6-foot-2 guard was a unanimous first-team All-American at Kentucky and has three gold medals while representing the U.S. in international play.

Van Lith, 22, will suit up for TCU this season after playing last season for Kim Mulkey at LSU. The former McDonald's All-American and Louisville standout won gold and was named MVP of the 2019 FIBA 3x3 Under-18 World Cup.

Who won gold in 3x3 basketball at the 2024 Summer Olympics?

The Netherlands and Germany won gold medals in men's and women's 3x3 basketball events, respectively.

