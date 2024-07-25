        <
        >

          Sha'Carri Richardson's track and field titles, honors, more

          Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates winning the Women's 100 Meter final at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials. Patrick Smith/Getty Images
          • ESPN
          Jul 25, 2024, 11:06 PM

          Sha'Carri Richardson will be making her Olympic debut at the 2024 Summer Games in Paris. Since bursting onto the professional circuit in 2019, Richardson has made a unique mark on the track and field world with her technicolor style and unapologetic attitude.

          Check out her top career accolades now:

          2024

          National Championships Gold Medalist, 100m

          Diamond League champion

          2023

          National Championships Gold Medalist, 100m

          World Championships Gold Medalist, 100m and 4x100 relay

          World Championships bronze medalist, 200m

          Diamond League champion (May, July, August)

          2019

          NCAA national champion, 100m

          2017

          Pan American U20 Championships gold medalist in 4x100m relay

          4-time Diamond League champion in 100m

          For more track and field updates, check out the ESPN hub page for breaking news, rankings, previews, and more.