Sha'Carri Richardson's track and field titles, honors, more

Sha'Carri Richardson will be making her Olympic debut at the 2024 Summer Games in Paris. Since bursting onto the professional circuit in 2019, Richardson has made a unique mark on the track and field world with her technicolor style and unapologetic attitude.
Check out her top career accolades now:
2024
National Championships Gold Medalist, 100m
Diamond League champion
2023
National Championships Gold Medalist, 100m
World Championships Gold Medalist, 100m and 4x100 relay
World Championships bronze medalist, 200m
Diamond League champion (May, July, August)
2019
NCAA national champion, 100m
2017
Pan American U20 Championships gold medalist in 4x100m relay
4-time Diamond League champion in 100m
For more track and field updates, check out the ESPN hub page for breaking news, rankings, previews, and more.