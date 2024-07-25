Sha'Carri Richardson's track and field titles, honors, more

Open Extended Reactions

Sha'Carri Richardson will be making her Olympic debut at the 2024 Summer Games in Paris. Since bursting onto the professional circuit in 2019, Richardson has made a unique mark on the track and field world with her technicolor style and unapologetic attitude.

Check out her top career accolades now:

2024

National Championships Gold Medalist, 100m

Diamond League champion

2023

National Championships Gold Medalist, 100m

World Championships Gold Medalist, 100m and 4x100 relay

World Championships bronze medalist, 200m

Diamond League champion (May, July, August)

2019

NCAA national champion, 100m

2017

Pan American U20 Championships gold medalist in 4x100m relay

4-time Diamond League champion in 100m

