Olympic history: Family dynasties that dominated the Games

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 Paris Summer Olympics will truly be a family affair.

For the first time in the history of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, a nursery will be set up in the Olympic Village, the temporary home for the approximately 10,500 competing athletes.

The "Family Space" is an area catered to athletes who are parents, so they may spend time with their children between training and competitions. The space features a changing table, a breastfeeding area, a play area and an area dedicated to family time.

While a nursery is a new feature for the Games, families having an impact on the Olympics is not. Here's a look at some of the most notable family dynasties throughout Olympic history.

The Borlée family (athletics)

Former Belgian Olympian Jacques Borlée now coaches his children, Kevin, Jonathan (twins), Dylan and Olivia.

Jacques competed at the 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow, reaching the quarterfinals of the 400 meters. Daughter Olivia won gold in the 4x100-meter relay at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, while the three brothers competed together in the 4x400-meter relay at the 2016 Rio Games, finishing in fourth. They are the first set of three brothers to be part of the same world championship relay team, while Kevin and Jonathan were the first twins to take part in the same Olympic final (400 meters) in London in 2012. The twins also competed at the 2008 Games.

The Brownlee family (triathlon)

Alistair Brownlee is the older brother of Jonny Brownlee.

The Brownlee brothers collectively captured the 2012 London Olympics when they each medaled in the men's triathlon in their native England. Alistair won gold, while younger brother Jonny won bronze. Alistair won gold again four years later in Rio, while Jonny finished closely behind and won silver. Jonny took center stage at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, winning his first gold medal in the mixed relay and keeping the Brownlee dynastic run going through another Olympic cycle. The brothers have lived and trained together throughout their careers.

The Fischer family (water polo)

Former U.S. Olympian Erich Fischer's daughters, Makenzie and Aria, were both part of the U.S. women's national team.

The family has competed in three different Olympics. Erich competed in the 1992 Barcelona Games, while his daughters led the United States to gold at both the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2020 Tokyo Games.

The Gerevich-Bogen family (fencing)

Aladár Gerevich and Erna Bogen are Pal Gerevich's parents. Albert Bogen is Ema's father.

The Hungarian Gerevich-Bogen family has won 14 total medals across 10 Olympic Games. Albert competed in two Olympics for two different countries - Austria at the 1912 Stockholm Olympics and Hungary at the 1928 Amsterdam Games. He won silver at his first Olympics with the Austria fencing team. Daughter Erna competed in three Olympics, winning a bronze medal in the women's individual foil event at the 1932 Los Angeles Games. Aladár won Olympic gold in 1932, 1936, 1948, 1952, 1956 and 1960. In total, he won seven gold medals, one silver and two bronze. Aladár is widely considered the greatest Olympic swordsman of all time. Aladár and Erna's son, Pal, won two bronze medals with the Hungarian team in 1972 and 1980.

The Joyner family (athletics)

Track and field athlete Jackie Joyner-Kersee is the sister of triple jumper Al Joyner. Sprinter Florence Griffith Joyner was married to Al.

The Joyner family won 12 Olympic medals, including seven golds, over a span of four Olympic Games. Al won gold for the U.S. at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, while Jackie and Florence each took home silver. Jackie won two gold medals and Florence won three gold medals and a silver four years later in Seoul. Jackie won a gold and a bronze in 1992, and then won a bronze in the long jump in Atlanta in 1996, wrapping up the family's dominant Olympic run.

The Keller family (field hockey)

Erin Keller is the father of Carsten Keller and the grandfather of Andreas, Florian and Natascha. Anke Wild was married to Andreas.

This German family won eight Olympic medals (four gold and four silver). Erin won the silver medal in his home country at the 1936 Berlin Olympics. Carsten won gold for his native West Germany at the 1972 Munich Olympics. Andreas won gold for Germany at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics and silver for West Germany at both the 1984 and 1988 Games. Florian won gold for Germany at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, while Natascha captured gold as a member of the German team at the 2004 Athens Olympics. She also competed at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, 2000 Sydney Olympics, 2008 Games and the 2012 London Olympics. Wild won the silver medal as a member of the Germany women's national team in 1992.

The Nadi family (fencing)

Italian fencer Nedo Nadi was the older brother of Aldo Nadi.

Nedo remains the only fencer to win a gold medal in each of the three weapons at a single Olympics. He won five gold medals at the 1920 Antwerp Olympics and six total for his career. His first came in 1912. Younger brother Aldo followed by winning four medals of his own in 1920, including three gold. His lone silver came in a loss to his older brother in a short but dominant dynasty by the Nadi family.

Nino Salukvadze and Tsotne Machavariani (shooting)

Nino Salukvadze is Tsotne Machavariani's mother.

Salukvadze became the first woman to compete in nine straight Olympics, winning gold and silver in 1988 while representing the Soviet Union and bronze in 2008 while representing the country of Georgia. She and her son, Machavariani, became the first mother-son duo to compete together at an Olympics in 2016. Salukvadze also serves as Machavariani's coach.

The Tallberg family (sailing)

Finnish sailors Bertil and Gunnar Tallberg were brothers. Bertil was the grandfather of Henrik, Johan and Peter. Those three brothers had a cousin, Georg, whose wife was Anna Slunga-Tallberg. Peter's son, Mathias, was also an Olympian sailor.

Bertil and Gunnar competed in Stockholm in 1912, winning a bronze medal. Bertil's grandsons followed, as Henrik competed in Tokyo in 1964 and again in Mexico City in 1968. Johan took part in the 1972 Munich Games, while Peter competed in five Olympics - 1960, 1964, 1968, 1972 and 1980. None of the grandsons earned a medal. Peter's best finish was a fourth-place nod in Tokyo in 1964 alongside Henrik. Peter and Mathias competed in Moscow in 1980. As did Georg, who won the bronze medal. That would be the last medal for the family. Georg's wife, Anna, competed in the 1992 Games, ending the longest streak of family members participating at the Olympics. Peter remained a member of the International Olympic Committee from 1976 until his death in 2015.

The Williams family (tennis)

Venus Williams is the older sister of Serena Williams.

Venus and Serena Williams have won a combined eight gold medals. The sisters were the first tennis players, men's or women's, to win four Olympic golds. They accomplished the feat together by winning gold in women's doubles at the 2012 London Games. The pair has won a total of three women's doubles Olympic gold medals (2000, '08 and '12) in addition to their respective individual Olympic successes. Venus won gold in women's singles in 2000 and silver in mixed doubles along with Rajeev Ram in 2016. Serena won gold in women's singles in 2012.

Check out the ESPN Olympics hub page for the latest news, previews, roster updates and more.