U.S. firsts at 2024 Olympics: Ledecky, Durant, Biles, more

Learn about the newest Olympic events, breaking and kayak cross, debuting at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. (1:01)

What new sports are at the 2024 Paris Olympics? (1:01)

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 Paris Olympics were packed with unforgettable milestones and first-time accomplishments.

Simone Biles, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Katie Ledecky and other American athletes made 2024 a year to remember. Before the United States pivots to the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Games and 2028 Los Angeles Summer Games, here's a look at some notable firsts for Team USA at the 2024 Summer Games.

Katie Ledecky becomes first female Olympian with nine career gold medals for Team USA

Katie Ledecky is the most decorated woman in U.S. Olympic history. The 27-year-old won four medals in Paris, bringing her career Olympic medal count to 14. Ledecky defended her Olympic titles in both the women's 1500-meter freestyle (Olympic-record 15:30.02) and the women's 800-meter freestyle, propelling her to nine career Olympic gold medals. No. 9 passed Jenny Thompson for the most among U.S. women and tied former Soviet Union gymnast Larisa Latynina for the most of all time.

.@katieledecky wins Gold. Water is wet 🏅



Katie Ledecky earns her ninth career Olympic gold medal. The most by any female USA Olympian all-time. pic.twitter.com/dtmm48Ki00 — espnW (@espnW) August 3, 2024

Kevin Durant passes Lisa Leslie for first on Team USA basketball scoring list at Olympics

Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant scored with 3:06 left in the third quarter of the U.S. men's basketball team's quarterfinal win against Brazil. The basket gave Durant six points in the game and 489 in his four career Olympic appearances. The total passed Lisa Leslie's 488 career points over her four Olympic appearances with Team USA's women's basketball team. Durant became the first U.S. player to eclipse 500 career Olympic points in Team USA's semifinal win over Serbia.

KD MOVES TO NO. 1 ALL-TIME IN OLYMPIC SCORING FOR THE USA 🇺🇸



Easy Money passes Lisa Leslie to reach the milestone 👏 pic.twitter.com/KD0UCXnU0u — ESPN (@espn) August 6, 2024

Annette Echikunwoke wins first U.S. women's hammer throw medal

Annette Echikunwoke was set to represent Nigeria at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but was disqualified due to an error by the Athletics Federation of Nigeria. In Paris, the former University of Cincinnati standout changed her allegiance, represented the U.S., and won silver in the women's hammer throw. Echikunwoke's toss of 75.48 meters secured the first-ever U.S. Olympic medal in the women's hammer throw event.

Annette Echikunwoke was set to represent Nigeria at the 2020 Olympics but was disqualified along with nine other athletes after failing to undergo mandatory tests due to an error by the Athletics Federation of Nigeria.



She then changed her allegiance to the United States to... pic.twitter.com/CyMsL1yZcl — ESPN Africa (@ESPNAfrica) August 6, 2024

U.S. track and field star Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone becomes first woman to win 400-meter hurdles twice

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone once again broke her own world record, leaping through the 400-meter hurdles in 50.37 seconds and defending her Olympic title. With her latest triumph, McLaughlin-Levrone became the first woman to win the 400-meter hurdles twice at the Olympics, and the first woman to repeat. The only man to repeat at the Olympic Games is the late Glenn Davis (1956 and 1960).