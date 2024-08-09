Check out how Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone managed to shatter her own world record in the women's 400m hurdles final at the Paris Games. (1:18)

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone just added another shiny gold medal to her collection, making it two in a row for the women's 400-meter hurdles at the Olympics.

Not only did she snag the gold, but she also shattered her own world record -- for the sixth time! She flew through the race in a jaw-dropping 50.37 seconds, leading her teammate, silver medalist Anna Cockrell, by 1.50 seconds.

After the victory, McLaughlin-Levrone shared her secret: "Sure, there are competitors around you pushing hard, but the trick is to keep your eyes on the hurdles and stay focused. My goal was to tackle each hurdle efficiently and keep shaving time off."

When it comes to photo finishes, usually it means a nail-biting race to the finish line. But in McLaughlin-Levrone's case, it's more about how far ahead she was.

Here are some of the most striking images from McLaughlin-Levrone's gold medal finish.

Out of the blocks

The race was at its closest after McLaughlin-Levrone and the rest of the field took off from the starting blocks.

But shortly after this photo, the winner became immediately clear.

Breaking away from the bunch

Leading up to the race, it was believed that McLaughlin-Levrone's fiercest competitor was the Netherlands' Femke Bol. It didn't take long for McLaughlin-Levrone, who moved to 3-0 in races against Bol, to separate herself from that rhetoric and the rest of the pack.

Firmly in first

She left little room for doubt in the second half of the event.

Photo finish (Sydney's version)

As McLaughlin-Levrone crossed the finish line, she was so far ahead that her competitors weren't even visible in the final photos.

Heavy is the head that wears the crown

After her victory, McLaughlin-Levrone donned a crown that she later revealed was given to her by her sister-in-law. The 25-year-old star also celebrated with long jump gold medalist Tara Davis-Woodhall, who sported a cowboy hat.

Making 'her-story'