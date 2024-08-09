What is rhythmic gymnastics? Olympic format, rules, scoring

Open Extended Reactions

Artistic gymnastics captivates the world during Summer Olympic cycles, with champions such as Simone Biles defining the sport. Fanfare aside, another gymnastics discipline is worthy of admiration during the Summer Games: rhythmic gymnastics.

What is rhythmic gymnastics?

Rhythmic gymnastics combines elements of traditional dance and artistic gymnastics. The sport involves four apparatus: ribbon, hoop, ball and clubs.

When did rhythmic gymnastics become an Olympic sport?

The International Gymnastics Federation recognized rhythmic gymnastics as a discipline in 1961. The sport made its debut as an Olympic medal event at the 1984 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

What is the format of rhythmic gymnastics in the Olympics?

Similar to artistic gymnastics, there are individual all-around and group events. There is a qualification and a final phase to each competition.

In individual events, gymnasts have four performances, utilizing each apparatus once. In the group event, a team of five gymnasts performs twice. In the first routine, the gymnasts use the same apparatus. In the second, they use a mix of apparatus.

How long are individual and group rhythmic gymnastics routines in the Olympics?

Individual routines are 75 to 90 seconds long, while group routines are 2:15 to 2:30 minutes long.

How is rhythmic gymnastics judged and scored in the Olympics?

There are three groups of judges: D-panel (difficulty), A-panel (artistry), E-panel (execution).

A panel with four judges decides the difficulty (D) score. These judges evaluate technical value, including body difficulty, apparatus mastery and originality, dynamic elements and dance step combinations.

The A-panel is comprised of four judges who evaluate artistry and take deductions.

The E-panel is comprised of four judges who evaluate the technical faults and take deductions.

A gymnast's final score for each exercise is calculated by adding the D, A and E scores together. The scores of each exercise are added together to determine the overall all-around and group competition champions.

The same penalty system is used in individual and group competition. With the latter, each group member's mistake counts against the team's total score.

Which country has the best record in rhythmic gymnastics at the Olympics?

Russia has taken home the most gold medals in the event. However, the country will not be competing in Paris because of sanctions put in place after the invasion of Ukraine.

For more Olympics coverage, check out the ESPN hub page for breaking news, athlete profiles, FAQs, and more.