        <
        >

          Highest-scoring gymnastics routines in Olympic history

          Simone Biles claims the highest-scoring women's floor gymnastics routine in Olympic history. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
          • Keith Jenkins
          Jul 24, 2024, 04:21 PM

          Five-time Olympic gold medalist Nadia Comaneci made history at the 1976 Montreal Summer Olympics by becoming the first gymnast to earn a perfect score of 10 at the Olympic Games.

          The then-14-year-old Romanian's achievement was so rare at the time that the scoreboards in Montreal displayed 1.00 because they weren't programmed to accept the perfect 10.0 score.

          United States gymnast Mary Lou Retton also recorded perfection, earning 10s on the floor exercise and the vault at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.

          The International Gymnastics Federation changed its 10-based scoring system in 2006, eliminating the possibility of a perfect 10. Here's a look at the highest-scoring Olympic gymnastics routines since the scoring change.

          Men's floor exercise

          Shirai Kenzo (Japan): 16.133 at the 2016 Rio Olympics

          Women's floor exercise

          Simone Biles (United States): 15.966 at the 2016 Rio Olympics

          Men's vault

          Marian Dragulescu (Romania): 16.800 at the 2008 Beijing Olympics

          Women's vault

          McKayla Maroney (United States): 16.233 at the 2012 London Olympics

          Uneven bars

          Nastia Liukin (United States): 16.900 at the 2008 Beijing Olympics

          Balance beam

          Shawn Johnson (United States): 16.225 at the 2008 Beijing Olympics

          High bar

          Epke Zonderland (Netherlands): 16.533 at the 2012 London Olympics

          Parallel bars

          Huang Xu (China): 16.475 at the 2008 Beijing Olympics

          Still rings

          Chen Yibing (China): 16.650 at the 2008 Beijing Olympics 2008

          Pommel horse

          Xiao Qin (China): 16.100 at the 2008 Beijing Olympics

          Check out the ESPN Olympics hub page for the latest news, previews, roster updates and more.