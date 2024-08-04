Who are the world's fastest humans? Olympic 100m winners

Open Extended Reactions

Every Summer Olympics cycle, the thought comes to mind: "Who is the fastest person in the world?" In track and field circles, many determine the answer to that question through the winners of the 100m Olympic event. The 2024 Olympics brought new men's and women's champions into view:

Noah Lyles

2024 100 meters time

9:79

Olympic medals

2024 Paris Olympics gold medalist (100 meters), 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist (200 meters)

2024 medals prior to the Olympics

Glasgow World Indoor Championships silver medalist (60 meters)

Glasgow World Indoor Championships silver medalist (4x400 meters relay)

Nassau World Relays gold medalist (4x100 meters relay)

Julien Alfred

2024 100 meters time

10:72

Olympic medals

2024 Paris Olympics gold medalist (100m)

First Olympic medal in any event for her home country of St. Lucia

2024 medals prior to the Olympics

Glasgow World Indoor Championships gold medalist (60m)

For more Olympics coverage, check out the ESPN hub page for breaking news, results, athlete profiles and more.