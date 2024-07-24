When did summer events become Olympic sports?

Open Extended Reactions

Summertime is all about sunshine, warm weather, cold beverages and backyard barbecues.

Summer is also a season to get active. Some of the most enjoyable summer outdoor activities like tennis, golf, biking, swimming and surfing have become staples at the Summer Olympics.

Here's a look at when summer sports became a part of the Olympic Games.

3x3 basketball: Debuted at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Archery: Debuted at the 1900 Paris Olympics

Artistic gymnastics: Debuted at the inaugural 1896 Athens Summer Olympics

Artistic swimming (formerly synchronized swimming): Debuted at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics

Athletics: Debuted at the 1896 Athens Summer Olympics

Badminton: Debuted at the 1992 Barcelona Summer Olympics

Baseball: Became a full-medal sport at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics

Basketball: Debuted at the 1936 Berlin Olympics

Beach volleyball: Debuted at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics

Boxing: Debuted at the 1904 St. Louis Summer Olympics

Breaking: Will debut at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics

Canoe marathon: Debuted at the 1936 Berlin Olympics

Canoe slalom (whitewater canoeing): Debuted at the 1972 Munich Olympics but not contested again until the 1992 Barcelona Olympics

Canoe sprint: Became a full-medal sport at the 1936 Berlin Olympic

Cycling BMX freestyle: Debuted at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Cycling BMX racing: Debuted at the 2008 Beijing Olympics

Cycling mountain bike: Debuted at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics

Cycling road: Debuted at the inaugural 1896 Athens Olympics and has been on the Olympic Program continuously since the 1912 Stockholm Olympics

Cycling track: Debuted at the 1896 Athens Olympics

Diving: Debuted at the 1904 St. Louis Olympics

Equestrian: Debuted at the 1900 Paris Summer Olympics

Fencing: Debuted at the 1896 Athens Summer Olympics

Field hockey: Debuted at the 1908 London Summer Olympics before becoming an Olympic fixture at the 1928 Amsterdam Games

Golf: Debuted at the 1900 Paris Olympics but didn't become a fixture at the Olympics until the 2016 Rio Games

Handball: Debuted at the 1936 Berlin Olympics but not contested again until the 1972 Munich Olympics

Judo: Debuted at the 1964 Tokyo Summer Olympics before becoming a permanent fixture at the 1972 Munich Games

Lacrosse: Debuted at the 1904 St. Louis Olympics

Marathon swimming: Debuted at the 2008 Beijing Olympics

Modern Pentathlon: Debuted at the 1912 Stockholm Summer Olympics.

Rhythmic Gymnastics: Debuted at the 1984 Los Angeles Summer Olympics

Rowing: Debuted at the 1900 Paris Olympics

Rugby sevens: Debuted at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics

Sailing (formerly yachting): Debuted at the 1900 Paris Olympics, called "sailing" beginning with the 2000 Sydney Olympics

Shooting: Debuted at the 1896 Athens Olympics

Skateboarding: Debuted at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Soccer: Debuted at the 1900 Paris Olympics

Softball: Debuted at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics

Sport climbing: Debuted at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Surfing: Debuted at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Swimming: Debuted at the 1896 Athens Olympics

Table Tennis: Debuted at the 1988 Seoul Summer Olympics

Taekwondo: Debuted as a full medal sport at the 2000 Sydney Summer Olympics

Tennis: Debuted at the 1896 Athens Olympics and contested until 1924, returned to the Olympics as a full-medal sport in 1988

Trampolining: Debuted at the 2000 Sydney Olympics

Triathlon: Debuted at the 2000 Sydney Summer Olympics

Volleyball: Debuted at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics

Water polo: Debuted at the 1900 Paris Olympics

Weightlifting: Debuted at the 1896 Athens Summer Olympics and contested at every Games since 1920

Wrestling: Debuted at the 1896 Athens Summer Olympics and became a permanent fixture in 1908

