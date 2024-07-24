When did summer events become Olympic sports?

Summertime is all about sunshine, warm weather, cold beverages and backyard barbecues.
Summer is also a season to get active. Some of the most enjoyable summer outdoor activities like tennis, golf, biking, swimming and surfing have become staples at the Summer Olympics.
Here's a look at when summer sports became a part of the Olympic Games.
3x3 basketball: Debuted at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Archery: Debuted at the 1900 Paris Olympics
Artistic gymnastics: Debuted at the inaugural 1896 Athens Summer Olympics
Artistic swimming (formerly synchronized swimming): Debuted at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics
Athletics: Debuted at the 1896 Athens Summer Olympics
Badminton: Debuted at the 1992 Barcelona Summer Olympics
Baseball: Became a full-medal sport at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics
Basketball: Debuted at the 1936 Berlin Olympics
Beach volleyball: Debuted at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics
Boxing: Debuted at the 1904 St. Louis Summer Olympics
Breaking: Will debut at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics
Canoe marathon: Debuted at the 1936 Berlin Olympics
Canoe slalom (whitewater canoeing): Debuted at the 1972 Munich Olympics but not contested again until the 1992 Barcelona Olympics
Canoe sprint: Became a full-medal sport at the 1936 Berlin Olympic
Cycling BMX freestyle: Debuted at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Cycling BMX racing: Debuted at the 2008 Beijing Olympics
Cycling mountain bike: Debuted at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics
Cycling road: Debuted at the inaugural 1896 Athens Olympics and has been on the Olympic Program continuously since the 1912 Stockholm Olympics
Cycling track: Debuted at the 1896 Athens Olympics
Diving: Debuted at the 1904 St. Louis Olympics
Equestrian: Debuted at the 1900 Paris Summer Olympics
Fencing: Debuted at the 1896 Athens Summer Olympics
Field hockey: Debuted at the 1908 London Summer Olympics before becoming an Olympic fixture at the 1928 Amsterdam Games
Golf: Debuted at the 1900 Paris Olympics but didn't become a fixture at the Olympics until the 2016 Rio Games
Handball: Debuted at the 1936 Berlin Olympics but not contested again until the 1972 Munich Olympics
Judo: Debuted at the 1964 Tokyo Summer Olympics before becoming a permanent fixture at the 1972 Munich Games
Lacrosse: Debuted at the 1904 St. Louis Olympics
Marathon swimming: Debuted at the 2008 Beijing Olympics
Modern Pentathlon: Debuted at the 1912 Stockholm Summer Olympics.
Rhythmic Gymnastics: Debuted at the 1984 Los Angeles Summer Olympics
Rowing: Debuted at the 1900 Paris Olympics
Rugby sevens: Debuted at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics
Sailing (formerly yachting): Debuted at the 1900 Paris Olympics, called "sailing" beginning with the 2000 Sydney Olympics
Shooting: Debuted at the 1896 Athens Olympics
Skateboarding: Debuted at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Soccer: Debuted at the 1900 Paris Olympics
Softball: Debuted at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics
Sport climbing: Debuted at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Surfing: Debuted at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Swimming: Debuted at the 1896 Athens Olympics
Table Tennis: Debuted at the 1988 Seoul Summer Olympics
Taekwondo: Debuted as a full medal sport at the 2000 Sydney Summer Olympics
Tennis: Debuted at the 1896 Athens Olympics and contested until 1924, returned to the Olympics as a full-medal sport in 1988
Trampolining: Debuted at the 2000 Sydney Olympics
Triathlon: Debuted at the 2000 Sydney Summer Olympics
Volleyball: Debuted at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics
Water polo: Debuted at the 1900 Paris Olympics
Weightlifting: Debuted at the 1896 Athens Summer Olympics and contested at every Games since 1920
Wrestling: Debuted at the 1896 Athens Summer Olympics and became a permanent fixture in 1908
