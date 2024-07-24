        <
          When did summer events become Olympic sports?

          Summer events like baseball and beach volleyball haven't always been on the Olympics slate. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
          • Keith Jenkins
          Jul 24, 2024, 11:11 PM

          Summertime is all about sunshine, warm weather, cold beverages and backyard barbecues.

          Summer is also a season to get active. Some of the most enjoyable summer outdoor activities like tennis, golf, biking, swimming and surfing have become staples at the Summer Olympics.

          Here's a look at when summer sports became a part of the Olympic Games.

          3x3 basketball: Debuted at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

          Archery: Debuted at the 1900 Paris Olympics

          Artistic gymnastics: Debuted at the inaugural 1896 Athens Summer Olympics

          Artistic swimming (formerly synchronized swimming): Debuted at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics

          Athletics: Debuted at the 1896 Athens Summer Olympics

          Badminton: Debuted at the 1992 Barcelona Summer Olympics

          Baseball: Became a full-medal sport at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics

          Basketball: Debuted at the 1936 Berlin Olympics

          Beach volleyball: Debuted at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics

          Boxing: Debuted at the 1904 St. Louis Summer Olympics

          Breaking: Will debut at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics

          Canoe marathon: Debuted at the 1936 Berlin Olympics

          Canoe slalom (whitewater canoeing): Debuted at the 1972 Munich Olympics but not contested again until the 1992 Barcelona Olympics

          Canoe sprint: Became a full-medal sport at the 1936 Berlin Olympic

          Cycling BMX freestyle: Debuted at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

          Cycling BMX racing: Debuted at the 2008 Beijing Olympics

          Cycling mountain bike: Debuted at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics

          Cycling road: Debuted at the inaugural 1896 Athens Olympics and has been on the Olympic Program continuously since the 1912 Stockholm Olympics

          Cycling track: Debuted at the 1896 Athens Olympics

          Diving: Debuted at the 1904 St. Louis Olympics

          Equestrian: Debuted at the 1900 Paris Summer Olympics

          Fencing: Debuted at the 1896 Athens Summer Olympics

          Field hockey: Debuted at the 1908 London Summer Olympics before becoming an Olympic fixture at the 1928 Amsterdam Games

          Golf: Debuted at the 1900 Paris Olympics but didn't become a fixture at the Olympics until the 2016 Rio Games

          Handball: Debuted at the 1936 Berlin Olympics but not contested again until the 1972 Munich Olympics

          Judo: Debuted at the 1964 Tokyo Summer Olympics before becoming a permanent fixture at the 1972 Munich Games

          Lacrosse: Debuted at the 1904 St. Louis Olympics

          Marathon swimming: Debuted at the 2008 Beijing Olympics

          Modern Pentathlon: Debuted at the 1912 Stockholm Summer Olympics.

          Rhythmic Gymnastics: Debuted at the 1984 Los Angeles Summer Olympics

          Rowing: Debuted at the 1900 Paris Olympics

          Rugby sevens: Debuted at the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics

          Sailing (formerly yachting): Debuted at the 1900 Paris Olympics, called "sailing" beginning with the 2000 Sydney Olympics

          Shooting: Debuted at the 1896 Athens Olympics

          Skateboarding: Debuted at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

          Soccer: Debuted at the 1900 Paris Olympics

          Softball: Debuted at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics

          Sport climbing: Debuted at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

          Surfing: Debuted at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

          Swimming: Debuted at the 1896 Athens Olympics

          Table Tennis: Debuted at the 1988 Seoul Summer Olympics

          Taekwondo: Debuted as a full medal sport at the 2000 Sydney Summer Olympics

          Tennis: Debuted at the 1896 Athens Olympics and contested until 1924, returned to the Olympics as a full-medal sport in 1988

          Trampolining: Debuted at the 2000 Sydney Olympics

          Triathlon: Debuted at the 2000 Sydney Summer Olympics

          Volleyball: Debuted at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics

          Water polo: Debuted at the 1900 Paris Olympics

          Weightlifting: Debuted at the 1896 Athens Summer Olympics and contested at every Games since 1920

          Wrestling: Debuted at the 1896 Athens Summer Olympics and became a permanent fixture in 1908

