          U.S. Olympic flag-bearers: LeBron, Phelps, Bird, Staley, more

          David Eulitt/Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
          • ESPN staffJul 22, 2024, 03:39 PM

          During each Olympics opening ceremony, each country's team is led into the event space by an athlete or delegation representative bearing his or her country's flag. On the U.S. side, the flag-bearer is usually chosen by fellow athletes and/or team captains. The practice of carrying flags into the opening ceremony began with the 1908 Summer Games in London.

          LeBron James received the U.S. flag-bearer honor for the 2024 Summer Games in Paris. Here is a rundown of other flag-bearers throughout Olympics history:

          2024 -- LeBron James, basketball

          2020 -- Sue Bird, basketball

          2016 Rio -- Michael Phelps, swimming

          2012 London -- Mariel Zagunis, fencing

          2008 Beijing -- Lopez Lomong, track and field

          2004 Athens -- Dawn Staley, basketball

          2000 Sydney -- Cliff Meidl, flatwater canoeing

          1996 Atlanta -- Bruce Baumgartner, wrestling

          1992 Barcelona -- Francie Larrieu Smith, track and field

          1988 Seoul -- Evelyn Ashford, track and field

          1984 Los Angeles -- Ed Burke, track and field

          1976 Montreal -- Gary Hall, swimming

          1972 Munich -- Olga Fikotova Connolly, track and field

          1968 Mexico City -- Janice Lee Romary, fencing

          1964 Tokyo -- Parry O'Brien, track and field

          1960 Rome -- Rafer Johnson, track and field

          1956 Stockholm -- Warren B. Wofford, equestrian

          1956 Melbourne -- Norman Armitage, fencing

          1952 Helsinki -- Norman Armitage, fencing

          1948 London -- Ralph Craig, track and field

          1936 Berlin -- Alfred Jochim, gymnastics

          1932 Los Angeles -- F. Morgan Taylor, track and field

          1928 Amsterdam -- L. Clarence "Bud" Houser, track and field

          1924 Paris -- Pat McDonald, track and field

          1920 Antwerp -- Pat McDonald, track and field

          1912 Stockholm -- George Bonhag, track and field

          1908 London -- Ralph Rose, track and field

