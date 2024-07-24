2024 Olympic soccer: Schedule, groups, format, venues

Open Extended Reactions

With an estimated 4 billion fans worldwide, soccer's global appeal and popularity are undeniable.

It's no wonder the sport will serve as the opening act of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

Matches for the men's and women's Olympic soccer competitions will kick off before the opening ceremony.

Here's everything you need to know about soccer at the Summer Games.

What is the format of soccer at the Olympics?

Men's

The men's bracket features a total of 16 teams, with four groups of four teams. The top two teams in each group advance to the knockout stage.

Group A

Group B

Group C

Group D

Women's

The women's side features 12 teams, with three groups of four teams. The top two teams in each group advance, and the two best third-place teams from among the three groups also advance to the knockout stage.

Group A

Group B

Group C

When will the soccer competition take place at the 2024 Summer Olympics?

The men's bracket will begin its matches July 24, and the women's matches will kick off July 25, the day before the opening ceremony. The men's gold medal game will take place Aug. 9, followed by the women's on Aug. 10.

Men's schedule

*All times ET

Group stage

July 24

Group A

Guinea vs. New Zealand - 11 a.m.

France vs. United States - 3 p.m.

Group B

Argentina vs. Morocco - 9 a.m.

Iraq vs. Ukraine - 1 p.m.

Group C

Uzbekistan vs. Spain - 9 a.m.

Egypt vs. Dominican Republic - 11 a.m.

Group D

Japan vs. Paraguay - 1 p.m.

ET Mali vs. Israel - 3 p.m.

July 27

Group A

New Zealand vs. United States - 1 p.m.

France vs. Guinea - 3 p.m.

Group B

Argentina vs. Iraq - 9 a.m.

Ukraine vs. Morocco - 11 a.m.

Group C

Dominican Republic vs. Spain - 9 a.m.

Uzbekistan vs. Egypt - 11 a.m.

Group D

Israel vs. Paraguay - 1 p.m.

Japan vs. Mali - 3 p.m.

July 30

Group A

United States vs. Guinea - 1 p.m.

New Zealand vs. France - 1 p.m.

Group B

Ukraine vs. Argentina - 11 a.m.

Morocco vs. Iraq - 11 a.m.

Group C

Dominican Republic vs. Uzbekistan - 9 a.m.

Spain vs. Egypt - 9 a.m.

Group D

Paraguay vs. Mali - 3 p.m.

Israel vs. Japan - 3 p.m.

Knockout stage

Aug. 2

Quarterfinal No. 1 - 9 a.m.

Quarterfinal No. 2 - 11 a.m.

Quarterfinal No. 3 - 1 p.m.

Quarterfinal No. 4 - 3 p.m.

Aug. 5

Semifinal No. 1 - noon

Semifinal No. 2 - 3 p.m.

Aug. 8

Bronze medal match - 11 a.m.

Aug. 9

Gold medal match - noon

Women's schedule

*All times ET

Group stage

July 25

Group A

Canada vs. New Zealand - 11 a.m.

France vs. Colombia - 3 p.m.

Group B

Germany vs. Australia - 1 p.m.

United States vs. Zambia - 3 p.m.

Group C

Spain vs. Japan - 11 a.m.

Nigeria vs. Brazil - 1 p.m.

July 28

Group A

New Zealand vs. Colombia - 11 a.m.

France vs. Canada - 3 p.m.

Group B

Australia vs. Zambia - 1 p.m.

United States vs. Germany - 3 p.m.

Group C

Brazil vs. Japan - 11 a.m.

Spain vs. Nigeria - 1 p.m.

July 31

Group A

New Zealand vs. France - 3 p.m.

Colombia vs. Canada - 3 p.m.

Group B

Zambia vs. Germany - 1 p.m.

Australia vs. United States - 1 p.m.

Group C

Japan vs. Nigeria - 11 a.m.

Brazil vs. Spain - 11 a.m.

Knockout stage

Aug. 3

Quarterfinal No. 1 - 9 a.m.

Quarterfinal No. 2 - 11 a.m.

Quarterfinal No. 3 - 1 p.m.

Quarterfinal No. 4 - 3 p.m.

Aug. 6

Semifinal No. 1 - noon

Semifinal No. 2 - 3 p.m.

Aug. 9

Bronze medal match - 9 a.m.

Aug. 10

Gold medal match - 11 a.m.

Where will the soccer competition be held at the Summer Olympics?

Soccer will be played at seven stadiums in France, six of which are located outside Paris: Bordeaux Stadium, Lyon Stadium (in Décines), Marseille Stadium, Nantes Stadium, Nice Stadium and Saint-Etienne Stadium, plus Parc des Princes in Paris.

Who won gold at the 2020 Summer Olympics?

Brazil won the gold medal in men's soccer at the Tokyo Summer Games, and Canada was the top team on the women's side.

The United States men's team will compete at the Olympics for the first time since 2008. The American women won bronze at the most recent Olympics. They haven't won Olympic gold since 2012.

