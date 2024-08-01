2024 Olympics: Five events Team USA has never won a medal in

Open Extended Reactions

The United States won gold in the men's four rowing event at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The medal marked the first U.S. victory in the event since 1960.

While Team USA has won more Olympic gold medals and total medals than any other nation, there is a handful of sports in which success has eluded the Americans.

Here's a look at events in the Summer Games in which Team USA has never won a medal.

Badminton

Invented in India, badminton made its debut at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. China has the most medals in the sport, followed by Indonesia.

Handball

First played at the 1936 Berlin Olympics but not contested again until the 1972 Munich Games, handball originated in Germany. Women's handball became an Olympic sport in 1976.

Rhythmic gymnastics

Combining music and elements of dance, rhythmic gymnastics evolved in Europe in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. As a sport, it first emerged in the Soviet Union, where the first championships were held in 1948. It made its Olympic debut at the 1984 Los Angeles Games.

Table tennis

Since making its Olympic debut at the 1988 Seoul Games, table tennis has been dominated by China. South Korea, Japan and Sweden have also made their way to the podium in the sport, but the U.S. has not.

Trampoline

This branch of gymnastics first debuted at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. China and Canada have found the most success in the discipline.

Check out the ESPN Olympics hub page for the latest news, schedules, results, medal tracker and more.