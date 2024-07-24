First-time Olympians in Paris: Curry, Gauff, Scheffler, more

Open Extended Reactions

An estimated 10,500 athletes will compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics, with nearly 600 of them representing the United States.

The 592 American athletes in Paris will be the largest delegation competing in this year's Summer Games, according to the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee. Some of them will be making their Olympic debut.

Meet some of the most notable members of Team USA's rookie class.

Steph Curry

The four-time NBA champion and two-time NBA MVP has just about everything on his resume but an Olympic gold medal. After leading the U.S. men's basketball team to FIBA world championships in 2010 and 2014, Curry, 36, looks to help Team USA achieve its fifth straight Olympic gold.

Coco Gauff

Gauff is the reigning US Open champion and the No. 2-ranked women's tennis player in the world. She's also an Olympic first-timer. The 20-year-old is set to compete in both women's singles and women's doubles and possibly mixed doubles. Gauff will be the female flag-bearer for the U.S. during the opening ceremony, joining four-time NBA champion LeBron James.

Sha'Carri Richardson

The two-time world champion sprinter is making her Olympic debut after having her 2020 Tokyo Olympics bid end early with a post-qualifying suspension. Richardson, 24, will represent the U.S. in the women's 100 meters and is expected to be part of the women's 4x100-meter relay team.

Scottie Scheffler

Scheffler, 28, collected his second career green jacket after winning the Masters in April. Now, he looks to add his first career Olympic gold medal. Scheffler, who previously represented the U.S. on two Ryder Cup teams and once in the Presidents Cup, is currently the No. 1 golfer in the world.

