Sophia Smith's career USWNT, NWSL titles and honors

Mia Hamm, Abby Wambach, Carli Lloyd and many others helped propel United States women's soccer to a global power. The U.S. women won Olympic gold in 1996, 2004, 2008 and 2012.

Now, the program is in the hands -- or feet -- of a new generation of stars.

Sophia Smith headlines a young group that looks to lead the U.S. back to the top of the podium at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 2022 U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year has already seen a large amount of success. Here are some of Smith's honors, awards and accomplishments:

Professional

Portland Thorns FC (2020-present)

No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NWSL draft

Women's International Champions Cup (2021)

NWSL Shield (2021)

NWSL Challenge Cup (2021)

Community Shield (2022)

NWSL MVP (2022)

NWSL champion (2022)

NWSL Championship MVP (2022)

U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year (2022)

NWSL leading scorer in regular season with 11 goals in 17 games (2023)

NWSL Best XI selection (2023)

NWSL Golden Boot winner (2023)

First NWSL Golden Boot winner in Thorns history

Second-youngest Golden Boot winner in NWSL history behind Crystal Dunn in 2015

Second player to record two separate scoring streaks of five or more games in a single season

Third player in NWSL history to record two hat tricks in the same season

Youngest player in NWSL history to reach 30 career goals

International

Spent time with the U14, U15, U17, U18, U19, U20 and U23 U.S. national teams

Debuted with the U.S. women's national team in November 2020

First player born in the 2000s (Aug. 10, 2000) to earn a cap for the U.S. women's national team

SheBelieves Cup (2021)

Concacaf W Championship (2022)

SheBelieves Cup (2022)

Starter for the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, scoring two goals

Concacaf W Gold Cup (2024)

SheBelieves Cup (2024)

College

Stanford (2018-19)

All-Pac-12 freshman team (2018)

2x All-Pac-12 second team (2018, 2019)

2x Pac-12 champion (2018, 2019)

National champion (2019)

College Cup Most Outstanding Offensive Player (2019)

College Cup All-Tournament team (2019)

