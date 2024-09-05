Alex Morgan's USWNT, NWSL career, by the stats

Open Extended Reactions

Alex Morgan announced on Thursday that she will retire from soccer, marking an end to an illustrious USWNT and club career.

Here are some of her top achievements:

1 NWSL Championship (Portland Thorns, 2013)

9 career Women's World Cup goals (tied for fourth-most in USWNT history)

60 NWSL career goals (San Diego Wave, Orlando Pride, Portland Thorns)

223 caps for USWNT (ninth-most all time)

123 career USWNT goals (fifth-most all time)

2019 & 2015 Women's World Cup champion

2019 Women's World Cup Silver Boot winner

2x U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year (2018, 2012)

2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medal

2022 NWSL Golden Boot winner with 15 goals

2012 London Olympics gold medal

6 Olympic goals, third-most for USWNT behind only Carli Lloyd (10 goals) and Abby Wambach (nine goals)

6x FIFA FIFPro Women's World XI selection

5x SheBelieves Cup winner (2016, 2018, 2021, 2023, 2024)

