Chase Budinger's stats, from NBA to Olympic beach volleyball

Chase Budinger spent seven seasons in the NBA as a small forward with the Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Indiana Pacers and Phoenix Suns before trading in his basketball for something different but very familiar: a volleyball.

The former NBA Slam Dunk Contest participant was named National Player of the Year in 2005 by Volleyball Magazine and helped lead his high school to three state championships, but ultimately decided to pursue basketball at the University of Arizona. Now, he's attempting to win the United States' first Olympic beach volleyball gold medal since Beijing 2008.

He's off to a strong start. Budinger and teammate Miles Evans took down France in their opening match in pool play at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Here's a look at Budinger's career stats and key accomplishments.

Basketball

Averaged 17 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists at University of Arizona

Finished college career ranked 11th on University of Arizona's career points scored list

Co-MVP with Kevin Durant at the 2006 McDonald's All American Game

Drafted 44th overall in the 2009 NBA draft by the Detroit Pistons

Averaged 7.9 points, 3 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 407 NBA games

Played one season with Baskonia Vitoria Gasteiz in Spain in 2016-17

Volleyball

2024 NORCECA Continental Tour Final - Gold with Miles Evans

2023 BPT Chiang Mai Challenge - Bronze with Miles Evans

2023 BPT Haikou Challenge - Gold with Miles Evans

2023 BPT Saquarema Challenge - Silver with Miles Evans

2022 BPT Maldives Challenge - Silver with Troy Field

2021 FIVB Rubavu - Silver with Troy Field

2021 AVP Atlanta and Chicago - Gold with Casey Patterson

First athlete to play NBA regular season game and Olympic beach volleyball

