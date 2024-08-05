Open Extended Reactions

PARIS -- Former NBA player Chase Budinger and Miles Evans were overmatched by the Norwegians in the lucky loser stage of beach volleyball Monday, bringing their Paris Olympics to an end.

The American team started the Summer Games with a victory over host France but lost to the Netherlands and Spain, requiring a victory Monday to reach the round of 16. They lost to Norway's Anders Mol and Christian Sorum, the defending gold medalists from Tokyo, 21-16, 21-14.

Budinger, however, has some Olympic memories to go along with his NBA career highlights.

"Playing in the Olympics, playing in this venue, will definitely be up there with some of my greatest basketball moments, for sure," Budinger said Monday.

"My first couple of matches, stepping onto the court with 12,000 people cheering ... it was just an incredible atmosphere," the former Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves forward said. "Playing underneath the lights, underneath the Eiffel Tower, which was sparkling -- you can't replicate these type of memories that we'll have."

Former NBA player Chase Budinger saw his Olympic ride come to an end vs. Norway on Monday. "Playing underneath the lights, underneath the Eiffel Tower, which was sparkling -- you can’t replicate these type of memories that we’ll have," he said. Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

A high school hoops and indoor volleyball star who helped lead Arizona to the NCAA basketball Sweet 16 before playing seven years in the NBA, Budinger joined with Evans in a partnership that was a longshot at the beginning of the two-year Olympic qualifying season. It wasn't until June -- the final two weeks -- that they rose high enough in the points rankings to secure a spot in Paris.

"So much respect for Chase, who was able to play the NBA for many years and was a great player there," Mol said. "And now he manages to play an Olympic sport for USA, beach volleyball. Those two sports are so different. He is a really athletic guy. And it's really cool. I have so much respect for that journey."

Before leaving the sand, Budinger and Evans stood together to take in the scene one last time.

"We took a moment before we had to head out, just, 'Let's look at this one more time. We're not going to see this again,'" Evans said.

"We've been hyping this up for so long, and it definitely exceeded expectations. This is by far the coolest thing I've ever done in my entire life. I hope that we can make the 2028 Olympics and see what that's all about. But this will always be one of the best memories of my life."

Budinger said the added stress of playing for his country was something he hadn't experienced in his basketball career. Beach volleyball is also a sport in which, with two people on a team, everyone is involved in every play.

"Those nerves do definitely kick in," Budinger said. "And when you hear those 'U-S-A!' chants -- nothing gives you chills and the emotions more than hearing those."

If they do make it back to the 2028 Games, they will be the home team that fans are going crazy for. Los Angeles Olympics organizers are planning to site the beach volleyball venue in Santa Monica -- about the midpoint between Budinger's hometown in Carlsbad and Evans' in Santa Barbara.

"I'll be old as dirt," Budinger, who will be 40 -- an age that hasn't prevented other beach volleyball players from competing, said. "I've always said it's really up to my body. And I take it year by year of how my body's feeling. Right now I can say my body's been feeling great."

