How does Olympic skateboarding work? Rules, format, more

Skateboarding will make its second Olympic appearance at the 2024 Summer Games in Paris. At the 2020 Olympics, Keegan Palmer, Yuto Horigome, Sakura Yosozumi and Momiji Nishiya took home gold medals in the event.

Here are key facts to get prepared for more skateboarding action in Paris:

What are the rules of Olympic skateboarding?

Speed, difficulty and range of moves are all basis of judgment in the street and park competitions. However, each one has its own specific format.

The street competition includes two phases with eight advancing from the preliminary to the final round. Skaters will have two 45-second runs with the best of two counted for the next round. They will also have an individual portion with five attempts to land a trick.

In the trick phase, the two best tricks will be counted toward the final score, while only the highest score of the run phase counts.

In the park competition, skaters have two 45-second runs with the ability to perform as many tricks as possible.

How is Olympic skateboarding judged?

Contestants will be judged on five criteria, per the World Skate rulebook:

Repetition

Flow and consistency

Use of the course

Quality of execution

Difficulty and variety of tricks performed

During the run and trick portion, scores are awarded from 0-100 with the highest one being part of the skater's overall score. However, each of the best two tricks will also be given a score of 0-100, making a final score of between 0-300.

This is a change from Tokyo where scores were awarded from 0-10 and only accounted for the highest score between run and trick, not both.

Where will the Olympic skateboarding competition take place in Paris?

La Concorde will host the event.

The street competitions take place on a course that includes stairs, handrails and benches, meant to resemble environments where skateboarding originated. The park competitions will be on a course that combines bowls and bends.

When can fans tune into skateboarding during the 2024 Olympics?

The men's street prelims and finals will be July 27, while the women's street prelims and finals will be July 28. The women's park prelims and finals will be Aug. 6, while the men's park prelims and finals will be Aug. 7.

