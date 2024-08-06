        <
          Nelly Korda's Olympic, LPGA Tour career golf honors

          Nelly Korda will be looking for her second Olympic gold medal in Paris. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
          Aug 6, 2024, 07:11 PM

          LPGA star Nelly Korda has athletic ability running through her veins. With pro tennis players for parents, an older sister (Jessica Korda) on the LPGA Tour, and a younger brother (Sebastian Korda) rising through the ranks as a tennis player, Korda has good genes on her side. Since turning pro in 2016, Nelly Korda has dominated the field, cementing herself as world No. 1 with over a dozen LPGA Tour wins to her name.

          At the 2024 Olympics, she's aiming to add another gold medal to her collection, after winning the women's golf event during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Korda joins Lilia Vu and Rose Zhang on the Team USA squad for the 2024 Summer Games in Paris.

          Check out her top career honors and accomplishments:

          Olympics

          2024

          • Member of Team USA women's golf roster

          2020

          • Tokyo Olympics gold medalist, Team USA

          LPGA Tour wins

          2024

          • Drive On LPGA Championship

          • FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship

          • Ford Championship

          • T-Mobile Match Play

          • The Chevron Championship

          • Mizuho Americas Open

          2022

          Pelican Women's Championship

          2021

          • Gainbridge LPGA

          • Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give

          • KPMG Women's PGA Championship

          • Pelican Women's Championship

          2019

          • ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open

          • Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA

          2018

          • Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship

          International appearances

          • Solheim Cup (2019, 2021, 2023)

          • International Crown (2023)

