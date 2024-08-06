Nelly Korda's Olympic, LPGA Tour career golf honors

LPGA star Nelly Korda has athletic ability running through her veins. With pro tennis players for parents, an older sister (Jessica Korda) on the LPGA Tour, and a younger brother (Sebastian Korda) rising through the ranks as a tennis player, Korda has good genes on her side. Since turning pro in 2016, Nelly Korda has dominated the field, cementing herself as world No. 1 with over a dozen LPGA Tour wins to her name.
At the 2024 Olympics, she's aiming to add another gold medal to her collection, after winning the women's golf event during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Korda joins Lilia Vu and Rose Zhang on the Team USA squad for the 2024 Summer Games in Paris.
Check out her top career honors and accomplishments:
Olympics
2024
Member of Team USA women's golf roster
2020
Tokyo Olympics gold medalist, Team USA
LPGA Tour wins
2024
Drive On LPGA Championship
FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship
Ford Championship
T-Mobile Match Play
The Chevron Championship
Mizuho Americas Open
2022
Pelican Women's Championship
2021
Gainbridge LPGA
Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give
KPMG Women's PGA Championship
Pelican Women's Championship
2019
ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open
Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA
2018
Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship
International appearances
Solheim Cup (2019, 2021, 2023)
International Crown (2023)
