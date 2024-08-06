Nelly Korda's Olympic, LPGA Tour career golf honors

Open Extended Reactions

LPGA star Nelly Korda has athletic ability running through her veins. With pro tennis players for parents, an older sister (Jessica Korda) on the LPGA Tour, and a younger brother (Sebastian Korda) rising through the ranks as a tennis player, Korda has good genes on her side. Since turning pro in 2016, Nelly Korda has dominated the field, cementing herself as world No. 1 with over a dozen LPGA Tour wins to her name.

At the 2024 Olympics, she's aiming to add another gold medal to her collection, after winning the women's golf event during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Korda joins Lilia Vu and Rose Zhang on the Team USA squad for the 2024 Summer Games in Paris.

Check out her top career honors and accomplishments:

Olympics

2024

Member of Team USA women's golf roster

2020

Tokyo Olympics gold medalist, Team USA

LPGA Tour wins

2024

Drive On LPGA Championship

FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship

Ford Championship

T-Mobile Match Play

The Chevron Championship

Mizuho Americas Open

2022

Pelican Women's Championship

2021

Gainbridge LPGA

Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give

KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Pelican Women's Championship

2019

ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open

Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA

2018

Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship

International appearances

Solheim Cup (2019, 2021, 2023)

International Crown (2023)

