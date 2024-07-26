Who has hosted the Olympics? Featured cities since 1896

Per the official Olympics website, members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) select the host city by a majority of votes cast by secret ballot. Each active member has one vote. If a majority is not achieved in the first round of voting, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated, and a further round or rounds of voting are held until a majority is obtained by one candidate.
Paris, France was selected as the primary host city for the 2024 Summer Olympics. Other cities have already been mapped out around Winter and Summer Olympic cycles for 2026 through 2034.
Check out the list of modern day host cities below:
2034: Salt Lake City, Utah, United States
2032: Brisbane, Australia
2030: French Alps
2026: Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy
2024: Paris, France
2022: Beijing, China
2020: Tokyo, Japan
2018: P'yŏngch'ang, South Korea
2016: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
2014: Sochi, Russia
2012: London, England
2010: Vancouver B.C., Canada
2008: Beijing, China
2006: Turin, Italy
2004: Athens, Greece
2002: Salt Lake City, Utah, United States
2000: Sydney, Australia
1998: Nagano, Japan
1996: Atlanta, Georgia, United States
1994: Lillehammer, Norway
1992: Barcelona, Spain; Albertville, France
1988: Seoul, South Korea; Calgary, Alberta, Canada
1984: Los Angeles, California, United States; Sarajevo, Yugoslavia
1980: Moscow, Russia; Lake Placid, New York, United States
1976: Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Innsbruck, Austria
1972: Munich, Germany; Sapporo, Japan
1968: Mexico City, Mexico; Grenoble, France
1964: Tokyo, Japan; Innsbruck, Austria
1960: Rome, Italy; Squaw Valley, California, United States
1956: Melbourne, Australia; Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy
1952: Helsinki, Finland; Oslo, Norway
1948: London, England; St. Moritz, Switzerland
1944: Cancelled due to World War II
1940: Cancelled due to World War II
1936: Berlin, Germany; Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany
1932: Los Angeles, California, United States; Lake Placid, New York, United States
1928: Amsterdam, Netherlands; St. Moritz, Switzerland
1924: Paris, France; Chamonix, France
1920: Antwerp, Belgium
1916: Cancelled due to World War I
1912: Stockholm, Sweden
1908: London, England
1904: St. Louis, Missouri, United States
1900: Paris, France
1896: Athens, Greece
For more Olympics coverage, check out the ESPN hub page for breaking news, rankings, previews, and more.