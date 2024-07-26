Who has hosted the Olympics? Featured cities since 1896

Open Extended Reactions

Per the official Olympics website, members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) select the host city by a majority of votes cast by secret ballot. Each active member has one vote. If a majority is not achieved in the first round of voting, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated, and a further round or rounds of voting are held until a majority is obtained by one candidate.

Paris, France was selected as the primary host city for the 2024 Summer Olympics. Other cities have already been mapped out around Winter and Summer Olympic cycles for 2026 through 2034.

Check out the list of modern day host cities below:

2034: Salt Lake City, Utah, United States

2032: Brisbane, Australia

2030: French Alps

2026: Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy

2024: Paris, France

2022: Beijing, China

2020: Tokyo, Japan

2018: P'yŏngch'ang, South Korea

2016: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

2014: Sochi, Russia

2012: London, England

2010: Vancouver B.C., Canada

2008: Beijing, China

2006: Turin, Italy

2004: Athens, Greece

2002: Salt Lake City, Utah, United States

2000: Sydney, Australia

1998: Nagano, Japan

1996: Atlanta, Georgia, United States

1994: Lillehammer, Norway

1992: Barcelona, Spain; Albertville, France

1988: Seoul, South Korea; Calgary, Alberta, Canada

1984: Los Angeles, California, United States; Sarajevo, Yugoslavia

1980: Moscow, Russia; Lake Placid, New York, United States

1976: Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Innsbruck, Austria

1972: Munich, Germany; Sapporo, Japan

1968: Mexico City, Mexico; Grenoble, France

1964: Tokyo, Japan; Innsbruck, Austria

1960: Rome, Italy; Squaw Valley, California, United States

1956: Melbourne, Australia; Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy

1952: Helsinki, Finland; Oslo, Norway

1948: London, England; St. Moritz, Switzerland

1944: Cancelled due to World War II

1940: Cancelled due to World War II

1936: Berlin, Germany; Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany

1932: Los Angeles, California, United States; Lake Placid, New York, United States

1928: Amsterdam, Netherlands; St. Moritz, Switzerland

1924: Paris, France; Chamonix, France

1920: Antwerp, Belgium

1916: Cancelled due to World War I

1912: Stockholm, Sweden

1908: London, England

1904: St. Louis, Missouri, United States

1900: Paris, France

1896: Athens, Greece

