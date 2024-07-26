        <
          Who has hosted the Olympics? Featured cities since 1896

          2024 marks the third time that Paris, France has hosted the Olympics. Alex Plavevski/EPA
          Jul 26, 2024, 03:42 AM

          Per the official Olympics website, members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) select the host city by a majority of votes cast by secret ballot. Each active member has one vote. If a majority is not achieved in the first round of voting, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated, and a further round or rounds of voting are held until a majority is obtained by one candidate.

          Paris, France was selected as the primary host city for the 2024 Summer Olympics. Other cities have already been mapped out around Winter and Summer Olympic cycles for 2026 through 2034.

          Check out the list of modern day host cities below:

          2034: Salt Lake City, Utah, United States

          2032: Brisbane, Australia

          2030: French Alps

          2026: Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy

          2024: Paris, France

          2022: Beijing, China

          2020: Tokyo, Japan

          2018: P'yŏngch'ang, South Korea

          2016: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

          2014: Sochi, Russia

          2012: London, England

          2010: Vancouver B.C., Canada

          2008: Beijing, China

          2006: Turin, Italy

          2004: Athens, Greece

          2002: Salt Lake City, Utah, United States

          2000: Sydney, Australia

          1998: Nagano, Japan

          1996: Atlanta, Georgia, United States

          1994: Lillehammer, Norway

          1992: Barcelona, Spain; Albertville, France

          1988: Seoul, South Korea; Calgary, Alberta, Canada

          1984: Los Angeles, California, United States; Sarajevo, Yugoslavia

          1980: Moscow, Russia; Lake Placid, New York, United States

          1976: Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Innsbruck, Austria

          1972: Munich, Germany; Sapporo, Japan

          1968: Mexico City, Mexico; Grenoble, France

          1964: Tokyo, Japan; Innsbruck, Austria

          1960: Rome, Italy; Squaw Valley, California, United States

          1956: Melbourne, Australia; Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy

          1952: Helsinki, Finland; Oslo, Norway

          1948: London, England; St. Moritz, Switzerland

          1944: Cancelled due to World War II

          1940: Cancelled due to World War II

          1936: Berlin, Germany; Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany

          1932: Los Angeles, California, United States; Lake Placid, New York, United States

          1928: Amsterdam, Netherlands; St. Moritz, Switzerland

          1924: Paris, France; Chamonix, France

          1920: Antwerp, Belgium

          1916: Cancelled due to World War I

          1912: Stockholm, Sweden

          1908: London, England

          1904: St. Louis, Missouri, United States

          1900: Paris, France

          1896: Athens, Greece

