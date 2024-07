Caeleb Dressel swimming titles: Olympics, Championships, more

Open Extended Reactions

Caeleb Dressel will be taking on his third Olympic cycle at the 2024 Summer Games in Paris. He previously won five gold medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and two gold medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Check out his top swimming accolades now:

2022

Budapest World Championships gold medalist, 50m butterfly

Budapest World Championships gold medalist, 4x100m freestyle

2020

Tokyo Olympics gold medalist, 50m freestyle

Tokyo Olympics gold medalist, 100m freestyle

Tokyo Olympics gold medalist, 100m butterfly

Tokyo Olympics gold medalist, 4x100m freestyle

Tokyo Olympics gold medalist, 4x100m medley

2019

Guangju World Championships gold medalist, 50m freestyle

Guangju World Championships gold medalist, 100m freestyle

Guangju World Championships gold medalist, 50m butterfly

Guangju World Championships gold medalist, 100m butterfly

Guangju World Championships gold medalist, 4x100m freestyle

Guangju World Championships gold medalist, 4x100m mixed freestyle

2018

Tokyo Pan Pacific Championships gold medalist, 100m butterfly

Tokyo Pan Pacific Championships gold medalist, 4x100m medley

Hangzhou World Championships gold medalist, 100m freestyle

Hangzhou World Championships gold medalist, 4x50m freestyle

Hangzhou World Championships gold medalist, 4x100m freestyle

Hangzhou World Championships gold medalist, 4x50m mixed freestyle

Hangzhou World Championships gold medalist, 4x50m mixed medley

2017

Budapest World Championships gold medalist, 50m freestyle

Budapest World Championships gold medalist, 100m freestyle

Budapest World Championships gold medalist, 100m butterfly

Budapest World Championships gold medalist, 4x100m freestyle

Budapest World Championships gold medalist, 4x100m medley

Budapest World Championships gold medalist, 4x100m mixed freestyle

Budapest World Championships gold medalist, 4x100m mixed medley

2016

Rio Olympics gold medalist, 4x100m freestyle

Rio Olympics gold medalist, 4x100m medley

2013

Dubai World Junior Championships gold medalist, 100m freestyle

