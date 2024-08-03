Check out the numbers behind Team USA's dominant win over Puerto Rico to advance to the quarterfinals at the Paris Games. (1:00)

Kevin Durant didn't fully understand he would be playing three Olympic basketball games 130 miles from Paris until he reported to Team USA training camp last month in Las Vegas.

"I never thought I would come to a city like this," Durant said. "But Lille was incredible to us. I love being here."

It wasn't that USA Basketball kept the unusual format for these Olympics -- pool play in Lille before moving on to Paris -- a secret, but it wasn't exactly advertised on the "Come play for Team USA in the 2024 Olympics" brochure.

But as Durant said, the quaint town in northern France with a charming city center and a giant retractable dome on its outskirts wonderfully hosted the basketball world for the past eight days. There was good food, friendly hosts and an unexpectedly terrific venue with more than 27,000 fans at every Team USA game.

And the Americans rolled during their time in Lille, winning three games by an average of 24 points. Here are the biggest takeaways from Team USA's 104-83 win over Puerto Rico -- a victory that propelled them into the quarterfinals as Group C winners.

Joel Embiid continued his playful interaction with the fans in France during Team USA's win over Puerto Rico. Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Embiid continues his dialogue with the French

This game was primed for Joel Embiid. The Puerto Ricans were the smallest team in the field, and getting Embiid going was clearly a key part of the game plan. His teammates were looking for him early and often, and he took 14 shots -- second on the team -- while scoring 15 points.

He was booed, but in Embiid fashion, he encouraged it as he taunted the crowd right back. Embiid's choice to play for Team USA over France is an old storyline at this point; he has spoken about it and explained himself repeatedly since last fall when he made his announcement.

"Like I said, it was a tough decision, but it's all about comfort level," Embiid said. "I've known these guys [American teammates] for a long time, and I just felt more comfortable than on the other side. It was some concern with the other side. So, like I say, comfort level was huge. I always say I'm going to be where I'm wanted, and these guys wanted me."

There's some coded language in there, as there was some question as to whether Embiid would have fit on a French team that already had two star centers in NBA Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama and four-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert. There's been some passive-aggressive commentary about it for months, and Embiid added to it.

One thing is clear: Embiid doesn't regret his decision, and he is happy to give it right back to the French fans.

"I mean, I play in Philly. They boo their own guys," Embiid said. "Sometimes, it feels like our fans are more against us when they're supposed to be against our opponent. But like I said, it's all love, is all, because they want to push you."

A look at the U.S bracket

Team USA has played five of the other seven teams remaining in the field this summer, but Brazil is not one of them. The Brazilians have just one current NBA player, Golden State Warriors' forward Gui Santos, on the roster. But it's a veteran team led by 41-year-old former NBA guard Marcelinho Huertas.

They made 18 3-pointers in their crucial win over Japan to qualify for the quarterfinals, and former NBA player Bruno Caboclo scored 33 points in that win. The Brazilians also lead the field with an average of 13 offensive rebounds per game, which is a sore point for the U.S. after allowing 16 more offensive rebounds than they've gotten as a team.

Serbia remains a threat, even though the U.S. has beaten it twice this summer by 20-plus points. When NBA MVP Nikola Jokic was on the floor against the Americans in pool play, the teams were even; and when he was on the bench, Serbia was outscored by 26 points. In a possible semifinal, Jokic might barely leave the floor.

Talent-laden Canada and World Cup champ Germany, the two other undefeated teams in pool play, are on the other side of the bracket. The U.S. will only have to beat one of them to win gold. This is one of the reasons coach Steve Kerr wanted to lock down the No. 1 seed.

Holiday will return

Jrue Holiday didn't play Saturday due to a sprained ankle, but he will be back on Tuesday, Kerr said.

"He would've played had this been a medal-round game," Kerr said. "But it made sense to give him the night, give him an extra couple of days to heal."

LeBron on retirement

After being eliminated from the Olympic tennis singles tournament by Novak Djokovic this week, legend Rafael Nadal expressed frustration about constantly being asked about his retirement plans.

In the wake of a brilliant week of play in which he averaged 14.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.3 assists on 64% shooting, LeBron James was asked if he could relate to being asked a lot about retiring.

"I don't get asked that much, to be honest," James said. "Everyone expects me to play 10 more years for some odd reason."