PASADENA, Calif. -- NBA great Magic Johnson will preside over the 137th Rose Parade as grand marshal next year.

The 66-year-old retired Los Angeles Lakers superstar will ride down Colorado Boulevard as part of the 5½-mile route on Jan. 1.

"I'm going to be waving like crazy to all the great fans," Johnson told the crowd gathered Wednesday on the lawn at Tournament House in Pasadena. "The Rose Parade is watched even more than the football game. Wow, a lot of pressure."

He'll be part of the coin flip for the College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the 112th Rose Bowl game later that day. "I'm a big football fan, too," he said.

Tournament of Roses president Mark Leavens announced Johnson for the 2026 parade, which has a theme of "The Magic in Teamwork."

Johnson said he grew up "a poor kid" in Lansing, Michigan, and recalled turning on the TV on New Year's Day to see who the grand marshal was.

"Who would ever think I would be grand marshal?" he said. "I'm glad my mother is still alive that she can witness this special day coming up on New Year's Day. This is a true blessing for me."

Johnson said he's excited to share the experience with his children and grandchildren.

"I think I'll be kind of cool in their eyes," he said. "They didn't watch me play basketball, but they'll be able to see me in that car."

He follows in the footsteps of Hall of Fame tennis star Billie Jean King, this year's grand marshal, as part owners of the Los Angeles Dodgers to preside over the parade. He also has ownership interests in the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks, Major League Soccer's Los Angeles Football Club, the NFL's Washington Commanders and the NWSL's Washington Spirit.

Johnson was a five-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, three-time league MVP, and won a gold medal as part of Team USA's "Dream Team" at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

Earlier this year, Johnson was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian award.