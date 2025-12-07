Open Extended Reactions

Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been ruled out for the Sunday's road game against the Utah Jazz due to left elbow bursitis.

Gilgeous-Alexander will miss his first game of the season for the 22-1 Thunder. The reigning MVP is averaging 32.8 points, 6.4 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game and is coming off a 33-point, three-quarter day in a win over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday.

He has scored at least 20 points in 95 straight games, the second-longest streak in NBA history behind Wilt Chamberlain's 126 straight from 1961 to 1963.

The Thunder have two days off after facing the Jazz before hosting the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.