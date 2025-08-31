Cam Newton details why losing Luka Doncic to the Lakers was more crushing to the city of Dallas than Micah Parsons being traded to the Packers. (1:07)

Open Extended Reactions

Luka Doncic's triple-double powered Slovenia to an 86-69 victory over Belgium on Sunday for its first win at EuroBasket, while Giannis Antetokounmpo returned with 27 points to help Greece stay perfect with a 94-53 rout of Georgia.

Doncic scored 26 points, had 11 assists and grabbed 10 rebounds in Katowice, Poland, for only the fourth triple-double at EuroBasket since 1995.

The Los Angeles Lakers standout also became the youngest player (26 years, 184 days) to reach 400 career EuroBasket points since Tony Parker in 2007 (25 years, 122 days).

After losing to Poland and France -- despite 34- and 39-point performances from Doncic -- Slovenia next plays Iceland on Tuesday in Group D.

The 24-team group phase is being played in four countries. The top four teams from each of the four groups will advance to the knockout phase in Riga, Latvia, from Sept. 6-14.

Antetokounmpo had sat out Greece's 96-69 win over Cyprus on Saturday, two days after the Milwaukee Bucks forward scored 31 in a win over Italy.

Against Georgia, Antetokounmpo also grabbed eight rebounds, dished out four assists and swiped two steals in Cyprus.

Greece leads Group C with six points but needed to wait for the day's later games to see whether it would clinch a spot in the round of 16. Greece would advance if Cyprus beats Spain or Italy beats Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Also later, France was slated to play Israel and Poland will face Iceland.