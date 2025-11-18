LeBron James provides an update on his recovery after returning to practice with the Lakers. (1:27)

Open Extended Reactions

In the second installment of a podcast conversation featuring Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, the future Hall of Famers made it clear that neither plans to compete for the men's national team at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

"You already know my answer," James said. "I will be watching it."

James will be 43 during the 2028 Olympics. Curry will have just turned 40. He didn't slam the door shut quite like James, but Curry told the inquiring Steve Nash, serving as the "Mind the Game" co-host, that his participation is unlikely.

"God willing, I still have the choice and physical option where I could impact the team," Curry said. "Never say never, but I highly doubt it. Highly doubt it."

James has competed in four Olympics, winning bronze in 2004 and gold medals in 2008, 2012 and 2024. Curry made his Olympic debut in the 2024 games, delivering a legendary performance in the gold medal game to put the United States over the top against France in Paris.

"We can't top what we just did," James said. "How we gonna top those last two games?"