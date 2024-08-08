Check out the results and storylines behind Team USA's comeback win vs. Serbia to reach the gold medal game at the Olympics. (1:06)

Open Extended Reactions

PARIS -- Ever since Serbia was able to squeeze out an Olympic bid at the World Cup last summer with all-world native son Nikola Jokic resting, the leadership of USA Basketball has been worried about a game like Thursday night's 95-91 Olympic semifinal victory.

No team, no player incited more concern than the Serbians and Jokic in the medal round.

It was the basis for securing the commitment from Joel Embiid to play for the Americans. And to recruit the greatest collection of talent possible, calling on LeBron James and Steph Curry and Kevin Durant to come and secure another gold.

And it kept Steve Kerr and his coaching staff up this week, regardless of the previous blowout wins in these Olympics. It was a nightmare that almost came to life. Team USA was thrashing in the deep end, falling into all the classic traps that lead to historic upsets.

But the future Hall of Famers and the modern MVPs redeemed themselves with a dream comeback and now have left their own indelible mark.

Team USA surged back from 17 points down with a star-studded rally to defeat a valiant effort from Serbia.

"I'm really humbled to have been a part of this game," U.S. coach Steve Kerr said. "It's one of the greatest basketball games I've ever been a part of. They were perfect. They played a perfect game."

Embiid played one of his finest career games against Jokic, delivering 19 points and a fiery push in the second half that verified his place in Team USA history.

"Joel was everything," James said. "Made every big shot."

James delivered only the fourth triple-double in Olympic history with 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists and had his hands on the steering wheel of the fourth-quarter push that added another chapter to his amazing career.

Durant made two enormous baskets, a 3-pointer that was part of a six-point possession that was crucial in the comeback. Then a jumper in the final minute that proved vital.

But Curry will have this moment. He scored 36 points, making a numbing 9-of-14 3-pointers and two free throws that sealed the victory. It was Curry at his absolute finest, unstoppable and carrying the U.S. through some dark moments where it looked sure to lose.

"For all of us being superstars and Hall of Famers on our respective teams and what we've all accomplished, the buy-in is there and it's the only way you can do it to win," Curry said. "To come back the way we did, I've seen a lot of Team USA basketball, and that was special."

Jokic had 17 points and 11 assists but played most of the fourth with foul trouble, a factor that ended up hurting the Serbian upset bid. Bogdan Bogdanovic had 20 points, delivering repeatedly against the Americans' defense.

Team USA will face France on Saturday in a rematch of the 2021 Olympic final.