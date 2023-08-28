Noah Lyles became the first man since Usain Bolt to complete a triple at worlds with wins in the 100-meter, 200-meter and 4x100-meter races at the world championships in Budapest, Hungary, last week.

He had one grievance on his mind: NBA players using the title of "world champion" after winning the NBA Finals.

"You know what hurts me the most is that I have to watch the NBA Finals and they have 'world champion' on their head. World champion of what? The United States?" said Lyles, responding to a question after his 200-meter victory.

"Don't get me wrong. I love the U.S., at times, but that ain't the world. That is not the world. We are the world. We have almost every country out here fighting, thriving, putting on their flag to show that they are represented. There ain't no flags in the NBA," he added.

His hot take didn't take long to reach the ears of NBA superstars.

Kevin Durant, who has three Olympic gold medals and one world championship gold, along with his Phoenix Suns teammate Devin Booker, who has one gold medal from the 2020 Tokyo Games, were among the notable players to express their displeasure on social media.