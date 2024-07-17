LeBron James soars to the rim and throws down a one-handed slam off a nice feed from Bam Adebayo for Team USA. (0:30)

Team USA continues its preparation for a run at a fifth straight Olympic gold medal with a series of exhibition games against other contending teams before arriving in Paris.

On Wednesday, Team USA defeated Serbia 105-79 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, behind stellar play from Stephen Curry, who finished with 24 points. Bam Adebayo contributed 17 points, including three 3-pointers.

It was Team USA's third straight exhibition win, after defeating Australia 98-92 on Monday at Emirates Arena and defeating Canada 86-72 in Las Vegas last week.

The team now heads to London for two more exhibition games, against South Sudan and Germany.

For the Olympics, Team USA will play three Group C games in Lille on July 28 (Serbia), July 31 (South Sudan) and Aug. 3 (Puerto Rico). The knockout rounds then shift to Paris with the quarterfinals (Aug. 6), semifinals (Aug. 8) and gold medal game (Aug. 10) at Accor Arena.

Find all the updates, highlights, and key takeaways from Team USA's win over Serbia.

