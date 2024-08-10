Check out the stats from Team USA's win over France, led by Steph Curry, LeBron James and Kevin Durant. (1:17)

Open Extended Reactions

Team USA won its fifth straight Olympic gold medal in men's basketball after defeating France, 98-87, in the final of the 2024 Games in Paris.

Stephen Curry scored 24 points on eight three-pointers to clinch his first gold medal of his Hall of Fame career. The French that kept it close throughout Saturday's game at Bercy Arena in Paris, but ultimately couldn't find a way to stop the Golden State Warriors star from beyond the arc.

LeBron James finished 14 points, six rebounds, and 10 assists to win his fourth Olympic medal -- three golds to go along with a bronze. Meanwhile, Kevin Durant (15 points, four points, four assists) became the first men's basketball player to win four gold medals.

Victor Wembanyama had 26 points and 7 rebounds as France settled for the silver medal for the second consecutive Olympics. It was the first Olympic tournament for the reigning Rookie of the Year, who anchored a side that should once again compete for the podium in four years at the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

Here were the top moments, highlights and takeaways from Saturday's win in Paris.

MORE: Olympic coverage | NBA coverage