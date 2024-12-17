Open Extended Reactions

Keely Hodgkinson has been named BBC Sports Personality of the Year. Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

Olympic gold medallist Keely Hodgkinson was named BBC Sports Personality of the Year for 2024 on Tuesday.

Hodgkinson won gold in the women's 800-metres at the Paris Games, becoming the first British woman since Dame Kelly Holmes at Athens 2004 to win the Olympic title and only the 10th British woman ever to become an Olympic champion on the track.

It was also Team GB's first gold on the track since 2016.

Hodgkinson's coaches Trevor Painter and Jenny Meadows were named coach of the year at the awards ceremony.

17-year-old darts sensation Luke Littler finished in second place, while England cricketer Joe Root was third.

Rugby league side Wigan Warriors won team of the year after their historic quadruple of the World Club Challenge, the Challenge Cup and the Super League regular season and Grand Final titles.

Swedish pole-vaulter Armand Duplantis was named world sports star of the year after his sensational display in Paris last summer.

He retained his Olympic title, breaking the Olympic and world records.

Information from ESPN's Connor O'Halloran contributed to this report.