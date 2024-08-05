Look ahead to the best of Team GB in action on Day 11 in Paris, headlined by a fierce rivalry in the men's 1500 metres. (1:27)

SAINT-DENIS, France -- Keely Hodgkinson claimed Team GB's first gold on the track since 2016 as she delivered on the hype and won the women's 800 metres at the Stade de France on Monday.

She became the first British woman since Dame Kelly Holmes at Athens 2004 to win the Olympic 800-metre title and only the 10th British woman ever to become an Olympic champion on the track.

"I have worked so hard for this over the last year. You could see how much that meant to me when I crossed the line. I can't believe I've finally done it," Hodgkinson told the BBC.

Hodgkinson was widely favoured after her biggest contender, Athing Mu, got injured after she was tripped in the U.S. Olympic trials. However, she still had Mary Moraa of Kenya to overcome, which she did so by leading for the vast majority of the race, including an all-out sprint in the final 200 metres. And despite a personal best from silver medallist Tsige Duguma of Ethiopia, Hodgkinson still won by over a second.

"I wanted to save for that last 100 [metres], I trusted myself, I could feel Mary pushing me on the back straight ... but I showed composure and I got to the line first this time," Hodgkinson added.

Keely Hodgkinson was emotional as she crossed the line to win 800-metre gold in Paris. Adam Pretty/Getty Images

It is the first major title of Hodgkinson's career following a silver at Tokyo 2020 as well as a pair of silvers at the past two world championships.

Hodgkinson, from the town of Atherton outside Manchester, picked up the sport as a child. She initially hoped to follow in Jessica Ennis-Hill's footsteps in the heptathlon. However, she later realised she wanted to stick with the 800 metre. It is a decision that has now paid off in gold.

"Jess was a big inspiration," Hodgkinson said. "I think she was the last. That's crazy to be part of that. I looked up to her. She got me back into athletics all those years ago.

"To join her and other legends like Kelly. I've just seen Kelly up there [in the stands]. She's absolutely ecstatic. To share these moments with these people and to insert myself in history is really special."

Team GB have suffered a few setbacks in athletics at these Games, with Jemma Reekie (800 metres), Dina Asher-Smith (100 metres) and Molly Caudery (pole vault) all missing out on qualifying for their respective finals. But Hodgkinson's gold will raise British hopes, with more silverware potentially to come.

Josh Kerr is the reigning 1500-metre world champion, and he will go head-to-head with his rival, Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen, in the final on Tuesday.