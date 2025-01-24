Open Extended Reactions

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland -- The U.S. took gold and bronze medals Friday in a women's World Cup monobob race, the best showing for the Americans this season.

Elana Meyers Taylor was first and Kaysha Love finished third for the U.S. The silver went to Australia's Bree Walker, who moved into second in the overall standings behind Lisa Buckwitz of Germany.

Buckwitz was fourth on Friday, her first time missing the medal stand in five monobob races this season.

Love moved into fourth place in the overall standings.