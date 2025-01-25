Open Extended Reactions

KITZBUEHEL, Austria -- James Crawford became the first Canadian skier in 42 years to win the prestigious World Cup downhill on the Streif course, sharing the podium with his third-place teammate, Cameron Alexander, on Saturday.

Wearing bib No. 20 and coming down after all prerace favorites had completed their runs, Crawford bumped Alexis Monney into second position.

The Swiss skier took an early lead as the fourth starter and looked set for his second career victory, weeks after triumphing in Bormio on the downhill course to be used for next year's Milan-Cortina Olympics. Alexander also finished third in that race.

But Crawford, the super-G world champion, upset the field and beat Monney by 0.08 seconds for the Canadian's first career World Cup win. Alexander trailed by 0.22 in third.

"I've shown speed in downhill before and feel like I've been trying to get back to top speed for a while," Crawford told Austrian TV. "I don't have words that can describe the emotions. It's just incredible, and to do it in Kitzbuehel is even better."

The last Canadian winner of the iconic downhill in Kitzbuehel was Todd Brooker in 1983, and the last time two Canadian downhillers shared a World Cup podium was in February 2012, when Jan Hudec won and Erik Guay finished third in Chamonix, France.

The impressive result for the Canadian team came 10 days before the start of the world championships at another Austrian resort, Saalbach-Hinterglemm. Crawford in super-G and Alexander, who took bronze in downhill, won medals at the worlds in France two years ago.

Downhill world champion and three-time overall World Cup winner Marco Odermatt finished sixth, a day after the Swiss star triumphed in the super-G.

"It was a solid race, not the best, and with not the best race you cannot win Kitzbuehel, the downhill," Odermatt said. "A big goal and dream remains."

The 85th edition of the Hahnenkamm races end with a slalom Sunday.