Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Saturday

ESPN's fantasy basketball daily cheat sheet is your pregame destination before you set your lineups for the night's games. Here you'll read our best advice for the night, including a selection of players you can stream as well as game-by-game injury reports and player projections.

What you need to know for Saturday's games

We open February with a nine-game slate defined by a series of cross-conference matchups and mismatches. Only three of Saturday's nine games are between conference opponents and only three of today's games have point spreads of fewer than eight points.

Injuries, as you might guess this deep into the season, serve an influential role in several lineups and rotations today. Such situations tend to create increased minutes and new roles for players being tasked with more work in the wake of injuries to their teammates.

Atlanta Hawks rising rookie Zaccharie Risacher, for instance, didn't just stumble into a career-high 30 points in Cleveland a few nights back. Rather, he shifted into a major role with Jalen Johnson, Clint Capela and Bojan Bogdanovic ailing. The Hawks could empower him again today against the Indiana Pacers.

Several young guards make the cut in the streaming section for Saturday, as today's pickups are thematically young and emergent. With a lens on finding the sharpest angles ahead of Saturday's schedule, let's dig into tonight's matchups.

Saturday's fantasy stream team

Jaden McDaniels, SF, Minnesota Timberwolves (rostered in 41.0% of ESPN leagues)

The Timberwolves didn't need McDaniels to do much on offense against the Utah Jazz in a blowout win a few nights back, thus his box score looked lean. In the majority of recent outings, however, McDaniels has flashed fun offensive outcomes with elite defensive production. The continued absence of Donte DiVincenzo should help McDaniels keep busy enough on offense to help fantasy managers. A meeting with a soft Washington Wizards defense is up next.

Christian Braun, SG/SF, Denver Nuggets (53.6% rostered)

A popular addition to fantasy teams in recent weeks, Braun earned the attention with steady two-way production. Braun won't wow you in any single category, instead delivering value with respectable rates across several areas. The Charlotte Hornets, meanwhile, might represent the friendliest matchup for wings in the league at the moment.

Isaiah Collier, PG, Jazz (8.8%)

It has been difficult the past two seasons to find steady value from the Utah backcourt. There are times when their veteran combo guards have been hot and times when Keyonte George has momentum. Lately, however, Collier has emerged as a steady hand for the offense. While he doesn't have the scoring pop of his backcourt peers, he's likely the best pure point guard on the depth chart. If you need dimes, Collier is your guy for today's matchup with the Orlando Magic.

Stephon Castle, PG/SG, San Antonio Spurs (27.8%)

Is a leap happening? Because it is starting to look like Castle is taking his game -- and production pattern -- to a new level. The dynamic rookie is flashing more success as a passer and much better results as a three-level scorer in recent games. The Miami Heat don't have the guard defenders of years past, setting up Castle as a favorable home setup.

McCormick's favorite bets for Saturday

Odds by ESPN BET

Vasilije Micic OVER 17.5 points + assists (-120)

The Hornets are back in a familiar spot with LaMelo Ball injured. Ball has been an offensive engine for the team all season, so his absence opens up gobs of usage and touches for the likes of Micic. The Nuggets are on the second leg of a back-to-back and played very little defense in South Philly last night. Micic should be busy on offense throughout.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 33.5 points (-120)

There are times when the best of the best are, well, at their best. That's a lot of best. The Oklahoma City Thunder's top playmaker and the current MVP favorite (-550) has been quite prolific scoring the basketball in recent weeks. The Sacramento Kings, meanwhile, have softened on defense after a strong push in the wake of a coaching shift. The healthy total (236.5) in this game suggests there's plenty of room for SGA to find his numbers.

LeBron James OVER 7.5 rebounds (-130)

Only six players average more rebounding chances than Anthony Davis. Davis is not playing due to a core injury, which means James will be tasked to clear the glass a bit more without his star peer on the floor. Given the demands of playing time, and even court positioning for James as the solo star for the Los Angeles Lakers at Madison Square Garden on ABC/ESPN+ tonight, double-double and triple-double alerts are officially on.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET

Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues

Atlanta Hawks at Indiana Pacers

5 p.m. ET

Line: Hawks 8.5 (-115) | Pacers -8.5 (-105)

Money line: Hawks +270 | Pacers -340

Total: 240.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Pacers by 8, straight up 74%, 241.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Hawks: Trae Young, (GTD - Hamstring); Bogdan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Personal); Clint Capela, (OUT - Back); Cody Zeller, (OUT - Personal); Jalen Johnson, (OUT - Shoulder); Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Shoulder)

Pacers: Andrew Nembhard, (GTD - Back); Bennedict Mathurin, (GTD - Illness); Enrique Freeman, (GTD - Illness); Isaiah Jackson, (OUT - Achilles); James Wiseman, (OUT - Achilles)

Hawks projections:

Pacers projections:

Orlando Magic at Utah Jazz

5 p.m. ET

Line: Magic -6.5 (-105) | Jazz 6.5 (-115)

Money line: Magic -240 | Jazz +200

Total: 217.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Magic by 4.8, straight up 65%, 217.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Magic: Jalen Suggs, (GTD - Quadriceps); Moritz Wagner, (OUT - Knee)

Jazz: Johnny Juzang, (GTD - Hand); Cody Williams, (OUT - Ankle); Taylor Hendricks, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Magic projections:

Jazz projections:

Denver Nuggets at Charlotte Hornets

7 p.m. ET

Line: Nuggets -13.5 (-105) | Hornets 13.5 (-115)

Money line: Nuggets -900 | Hornets +550

Total: 222.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Nuggets by 13.1, straight up 85%, 227.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Nuggets: Russell Westbrook, (OUT - Hamstring); Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); DaRon Holmes II, (OUT - Achilles)

Hornets: Cody Martin, (GTD - Abdomen); Mark Williams, (GTD - Foot); LaMelo Ball, (OUT - Ankle); Brandon Miller, (OUT - Wrist); Grant Williams, (OUT - Knee); Tre Mann, (OUT - Back)

Nuggets projections:

Hornets projections:

Brooklyn Nets at Houston Rockets

8 p.m. ET

Line: Nets 14.5 (-105) | Rockets -14.5 (-115)

Money line: Nets +700 | Rockets -1200

Total: 212.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Rockets by 12.1, straight up 83%, 214.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Nets: Bojan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Foot); Cameron Johnson, (OUT - Ankle); Cam Thomas, (OUT - Hamstring); Noah Clowney, (OUT - Ankle); Dorian Finney-Smith, (GTD - Shoulder)

Rockets: Alperen Sengun, (GTD - Calf); Jabari Smith Jr., (OUT - Hand)

Nets projections:

Rockets projections:

Washington Wizards at Minnesota Timberwolves

8 p.m. ET

Line: Wizards 15.5 (-110) | Timberwolves -15.5 (-110)

Money line: Wizards +800 | Timberwolves -1600

Total: 222.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 9, straight up 77%, 223.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Wizards: Malcolm Brogdon, (GTD - Foot); Marvin Bagley III, (OUT - Knee); Saddiq Bey, (OUT - Knee)

Timberwolves: Mike Conley, (GTD - Thumb); Terrence Shannon Jr., (GTD - Foot); Julius Randle, (OUT - Groin); Donte DiVincenzo, (OUT - Toe)

Wizards projections:

Timberwolves projections:

Sacramento Kings at Oklahoma City Thunder

8 p.m. ET

Line: Kings 8.5 (-115) | Thunder -8.5 (-105)

Money line: Kings +280 | Thunder -360

Total: 236.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 8.1, straight up 75%, 228.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Kings: None reported

Thunder: Alex Caruso, (OUT - Ankle); Chet Holmgren, (OUT - Hip); Ajay Mitchell, (OUT - Toe); Nikola Topic, (OUT - Knee)

Kings projections:

Thunder projections:

Los Angeles Lakers at New York Knicks

8:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Line: Lakers 10.5 (-110) | Knicks -10.5 (-110)

Money line: Lakers +380 | Knicks -550

Total: 224.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Knicks by 10.6, straight up 80%, 229.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Lakers: Maxwell Lewis, (OUT - Lower Leg); Gabe Vincent, (GTD - Knee); LeBron James, (GTD - Foot); Rui Hachimura, (GTD - Calf); Jalen Hood-Schifino, (OUT - Hamstring); Anthony Davis, (OUT - Abdomen); Christian Wood, (OUT - Knee)

Knicks: Josh Hart, (GTD - Knee); Pacome Dadiet, (OUT - Toe); Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)

Lakers projections:

Knicks projections:

Miami Heat at San Antonio Spurs

8:30 p.m. ET

Line: Heat 1.5 (-105) | Spurs -1.5 (-115)

Money line: Heat +105 | Spurs -125

Total: 223.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Spurs by 3.8, straight up 62%, 222.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Heat: Josh Richardson, (OUT - Heel); Jimmy Butler, (OUT - Suspension); Dru Smith, (OUT - Achilles)

Spurs: None reported

Heat projections:

Spurs projections:

Phoenix Suns at Portland Trail Blazers

10 p.m. ET

Line: Suns -4.5 (EVEN) | Blazers 4.5 (-120)

Money line: Suns -170 | Blazers +145

Total: 228.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Blazers by 0.5, straight up 52%, 228.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Suns: Josh Okogie, (GTD - Hamstring)

Blazers: Jerami Grant, (GTD - Ankle); Matisse Thybulle, (OUT - Ankle)

Suns projections:

Blazers projections: