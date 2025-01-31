Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Friday

Open Extended Reactions

One matchup stands out on Friday's seven-game slate as the Philadelphia 76ers host the Denver Nuggets. These teams last met in Denver on Jan. 21, but this time the stakes feel different. The struggling Nuggets have dropped three straight while the 76ers are riding a four-game winning streak. However, Philadelphia will be without Joel Embiid and Paul George, which may change the dynamic.

Two bets from this game immediately caught my attention, but there are other key plays around the league in both betting and fantasy that you need to know about.

Friday's fantasy stream team

Bruce Brown, SG/SF, Toronto Raptors (available in 95.6% of ESPN leagues) Brown is producing across the board -- scoring, rebounding, assists and steals -- especially over the past six games. He has played at least 19 minutes in each of those contests and scored 30 fantasy points in four of them.. He's a solid option for those in deeper formats, but keep an eye on the status of Immanuel Quickley and Gradey Dick, as their availability could impact Brown's streaming value.

Moussa Diabate, Charlotte Hornets (98.7%) Diabate is firmly on the streaming radar with Mark Williams out Friday night. He's been playing more minutes than starter Taj Gibson lately, and has scored at least 24 fantasy points in three of his past four games, including a 34-point performance on Saturday. Despite the Hornets being 13.5-point underdogs tonight, Diabate's minutes should be secure, making him a stronger streaming option.

Eric Gordon, SG/SF, Philadelphia 76ers (97.4%) Gordon has scored 24 or more fantasy points in four straight games, and he's played at least 29 minutes in three of them. His primary value comes from scoring, and he should see plenty of field goal attempts against the Nuggets. Any rebounds, assists or steals he adds are a bonus.

Moody's favorite bets for Friday

Tyrese Maxey (PHI) over 38.5 points and assists (-110) Maxey has been outstanding this season, and the Sixers are rolling with four straight wins --even without Embiid or George. Over his past 10 games, Maxey has hit this line in five of them, but he's still averaging 38.7 points and assists during that stretch. Even as 8.5-point underdogs, I believe Philly can keep this game close. Maxey is going to have a massive usage rate with Embiid and George out, and I expect him to step up with a big performance.

Russell Westbrook (DEN) over 12.5 points (-125) Westbrook has found a solid role in the Nuggets' rotation this season, building strong chemistry with Nikola Jokic. He's hit this line in four of his past five games while averaging 31.2 minutes during that stretch. The 76ers struggle with perimeter defense, which sets up well for Westbrook to make an impact on Friday.

LA Clippers at Charlotte Hornets Under 212.5 (-115) The Hornets are dealing with a brutal injury situation. Brandon Miller is out for the season with a wrist injury, and LaMelo Ball, Mark Williams and Cody Martin will also miss Friday's game against the Clippers. Charlotte has hit the under in five of its past six games. Meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard is back, and the Clippers rank first in defensive rating over the last 10 games. With key players out for the Hornets, and the Clippers locking in defensively, this has all the makings of a low-scoring affair.

Josh Giddey (CHI) over 6.5 assists (-120) With Zach LaVine out, that plays into Giddey's favor against the Raptors. He's hit this line in three of his past five games and has averaged 12.8 potential assists per game during that stretch. The Raptors have struggled defensively, ranking 24th in points allowed per 100 possessions.

Milwaukee Bucks -2.5 (-115) Milwaukee has posted a 7-3 record over their past 10 games, and they rank sixth in offensive rating and 13th in defensive rating during that stretch. On the other hand, the Spurs are just 1-5 against the spread in their past six games. Keep an eye on Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped 44 points the last time he faced the Spurs in San Antonio.

Jayson Tatum (BOS) over 25.5 points (-120) Tatum has been inconsistent this season, hitting this line in 53% of his games, but this is a great bounce-back spot. He's coming off of two underwhelming performances (19 and 16 points) yet has cleared this line in 64% of his 22 road games. The last time he faced the Pelicans, he dropped 38 points, and with a hefty 30.7% usage rate this season. Tatum should deliver against a Pelicans defense that ranks 29th in points allowed per 100 possessions.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com.

Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues

LA Clippers at Charlotte Hornets

7 p.m. ET

Line: Clippers -13.5 (EVEN) | Hornets 13.5 (-120)

Money line: Clippers -800 | Hornets +500

Total: 208.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Clippers by 16.3, straight up 90%, 211.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Clippers: P.J. Tucker, (OUT - Not Injury Related); Cam Christie, (OUT - Ankle); Kris Dunn, (OUT - Knee)

Hornets: Josh Green, (GTD - Foot); Cody Martin, (OUT - Abdomen); Mark Williams, (OUT - Foot); LaMelo Ball, (OUT - Ankle); Tre Mann, (OUT - Back)

Clippers projections:

Hornets projections:

Dallas Mavericks at Detroit Pistons

7 p.m. ET

Line: Mavericks -1.5 (EVEN) | Pistons 1.5 (-120)

Money line: Mavericks -115 | Pistons -105

Total: 228.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Pistons by 4.1, straight up 63%, 229.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Mavericks: Dante Exum, (GTD - Wrist); Dwight Powell, (OUT - Hip); Luka Doncic, (OUT - Calf); Dereck Lively II, (OUT - Ankle); Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Foot)

Pistons: Jaden Ivey, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Mavericks projections:

Pistons projections:

Denver Nuggets at Philadelphia 76ers

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Nuggets -8.5 (-115) | 76ers 8.5 (-105)

Money line: Nuggets -360 | 76ers +280

Total: 233.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Nuggets by 10.5, straight up 80%, 228.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); DaRon Holmes II, (OUT - Achilles)

76ers: Andre Drummond, (OUT - Toe); Caleb Martin, (OUT - Hip); Joel Embiid, (OUT - Knee); KJ Martin, (OUT - Foot); Paul George, (OUT - Finger); Jared McCain, (OUT - Knee)

Nuggets projections:

76ers projections:

Chicago Bulls at Toronto Raptors

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Bulls 3.5 (-105) | Raptors -3.5 (-115)

Money line: Bulls +140 | Raptors -165

Total: 232.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Raptors by 1.1, straight up 54%, 238.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Bulls: Talen Horton-Tucker, (GTD - Lower Leg); Zach LaVine, (OUT - Personal); Torrey Craig, (OUT - Ankle)

Raptors: Gradey Dick, (GTD - Illness); Immanuel Quickley, (GTD - Hip); Jamal Shead, (GTD - Illness); Kelly Olynyk, (GTD - Calf)

Bulls projections:

Raptors projections:

Boston Celtics at New Orleans Pelicans

8 p.m. ET

Line: Celtics -10.5 (-115) | Pelicans 10.5 (-105)

Money line: Celtics -550 | Pelicans +380

Total: 232.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 8.1, straight up 75%, 226.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Celtics: Al Horford, (GTD - Toe); Sam Hauser, (GTD - Hip)

Pelicans: Daniel Theis, (GTD - Thumb); Dejounte Murray, (GTD - Finger); Jordan Hawkins, (GTD - Illness); Brandon Ingram, (OUT - Ankle); Herbert Jones, (OUT - Shoulder)

Celtics projections:

Pelicans projections:

Milwaukee Bucks at San Antonio Spurs

8 p.m. ET

Line: Bucks -2.5 (-110) | Spurs 2.5 (-110)

Money line: Bucks -135 | Spurs +115

Total: 234.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Spurs by 2.7, straight up 59%, 228.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Bucks: AJ Green, (GTD - Quadriceps); Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD - Knee); Khris Middleton, (GTD - Ankle); Liam Robbins, (GTD - Undisclosed); Bobby Portis, (OUT - Personal)

Spurs: Sidy Cissoko, (GTD - Concussion); Riley Minix, (OUT - Shoulder)

Bucks projections:

Spurs projections:

Phoenix Suns at Golden State Warriors

10 p.m. ET

Line: Suns -1.5 (-115) | Warriors 1.5 (-105)

Money line: Suns -120 | Warriors +EVEN

Total: 228.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Warriors by 0.4, straight up 51%, 226.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Suns: None reported

Warriors: Draymond Green, (OUT - Calf); Jonathan Kuminga, (OUT - Ankle)

Suns projections:

Warriors projections: