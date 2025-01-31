Open Extended Reactions

Aston Villa are interested in signing Marcus Rashford before the transfer deadline, sources have told ESPN.

Rashford is available after being frozen out by Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim.

It is not yet known whether Rashford would be open to a move to Villa Park, although sources have told ESPN that there is little optimism on all sides that a deal could materialise.

A source has told ESPN that the 27-year-old's preference is to move to Barcelona. However, the LaLiga side's financial constraints have made a deal complicated.

Borussia Dortmund have also expressed interest in Rashford, but his weekly wage of around £350,000-a-week is proving to be a major stumbling block.

The Premier League could offer the England forward Champions League football in the second half of the season after they finished in the top eight of the league phase table.

Villa are looking at options to bolster their attacking line after agreeing to let striker Jhon Durán leave for Al Nassr.

They have made enquiries about the possibility of signing Rashford, who has not featured for United since the 2-1 win over FC Viktoria Plzen on Dec. 12.