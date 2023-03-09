Fantasy Baseball Closer Chart (last updated March 9)

The chart below breaks down all 30 major-league teams' bullpens in terms of relievers' proximity to the closer role, not their overall fantasy value. Teams are broken down by division.

"CLOSER" is either that team's officially designated closer, or the pitcher most likely to get the team's next save chance. "NEXT IN LINE" is the pitcher next-most likely to take over if something happens to the closer, or the one who might get any save chances on the closer's nights off. "NOTES" beneath each division's chart provide detail on teams' closer situations that might have an unusual wrinkle, like an injury to the typical closer requiring a short term fill-in, or a committee situation.

NOTES: Bautista entered spring training behind the other pitchers due to offseason rehabilitation of a left knee injury, and he is now on a shoulder strengthing program. Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said on Feb. 17 that if Bautista isn't ready by Opening Day, then Perez and Bryan Baker would be candidates to close for the team initially. (2/17) ... The Red Sox overhauled their bullpen in the early stages of the offseason, signing both Jansen and Martin to two-year contracts and Joely Rodriguez to a one-year deal. Jansen's experience will clearly make him the team's primary ninth-inning choice, and it could mean that Tanner Houck and Garrett Whitlock will dabble in the rotation during spring training. (12/7) ... The Yankees, who went with an effective bullpen-by-committee during the 2022 postseason, added Tommy Kahnle to their stable of late-inning candidates. He joins Holmes, Loaisiga, Wandy Peralta, Lou Trivino, Ron Marinaccio and, if healthy, Michael King as possible closers. (12/7) ... The Rays are likely to go with a closer-by-committee again in 2023, but Fairbanks and Adam are their most logical ninth-inning choices as spring training approaches. (12/7) ... Swanson's acquisition gave the Blue Jays a power arm who should be expected to serve as Romano's primary setup man. (12/7)

NOTES: Liam Hendriks, the White Sox's usual closer, announced on Jan. 8 that he has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. It is unclear when he will be ready to resume pitching for the team. While he is sidelined, Graveman is considered the favorite to close games for the White Sox, though Bummer and Joe Kelly could also be part of the mix. (1/8) ... The Jan. 7 trade of Gregory Soto to the Phillies opened the Tigers' closer role up to a spring competition, from which Lange, who had 21 holds in 2022, is the leading contender. Cisnero, Jason Foley, Matt Wisler and Will Vest could also be in the mix. The team also added Trevor Rosenthal on a non-roster spring invitee deal on March 4, and he could factor into the conversation with either a strong preseason or start to the regular season in the minors. (3/9) ... Chapman reportedly agreed to terms with the Royals on Jan. 19, giving the team another experienced closer, though Barlow's superior 2022 will probably put him at the head of any prospective spring training competition between the two. Chapman could see save chances as a way to beef up his in-season trade value, but assume he'll begin 2023 as Barlow's primary setup man. (1/19) ... Lopez remains under contract to the Twins for 2023, so he'll presumably either serve in a closer partnership with Duran or handle the duties himself. (12/7)

NOTES: The Astros quickly moved to re-sign Montero to a three-year contract during the offseason, presumably placing him firmly in their eighth inning for 2023. Hard-throwing Bryan Abreu, however, could be a sleeper for plenty of late-inning work as well. (12/7) ... The Angels added Estevez, who has a 3.51 career ERA away from Coors, as relief depth, but he looks like the most logical choice to inherit the ninth inning for them. (12/7) ... The Athletics signed May on Dec. 16, with his experience perhaps putting him at the front of this wide-open bullpen. Jackson, Dany Jimenez and Domingo Acevedo could be considered as part of a spring competition. (2/17) ... The Mariners could either go with a closer-by-committee picture in 2023 or open things up to a competition. Munoz has filthy stuff and is a sleeper to take the role over entirely, while Diego Castillo has been given save chances in the recent past. (12/7) ... Will Smith was signed on March 4, and while he's not expected to press Leclerc for closer's duties during spring training, Smith's experience could prove useful from a matchups perspective late in games. Note that Leclerc was dealing with neck tightness early in spring training and has a checkered injury history, so Smith could factor into the saves mix during the year. (3/9)

NOTES: Kenley Jansen's departure to Boston paves the way for Iglesias, a closer for several seasons with the Reds and Angels, to take over the ninth inning for the Braves. Jimenez, who was acquired from the Tigers in early December, seems likely to lead a strong setup corps that also includes A.J. Minter, Collin McHugh and Kirby Yates. (12/8) ... The Marlins' Feb. 11 trade for A.J. Puk deepened their relief corps, and after his successful 2022 in late-inning relief for the Athletics, he could factor into the Marlins' saves mix. (2/17) ... The Mets signed Robertson to a one-year contract in early December, and will presumably use him as their primary eighth-inning man, though the subsequently re-signed Adam Ottavino could push him for the role during spring training. (12/27) ... The Phillies have added some depth to their bullpen, signing Kimbrel, the Dodgers' 2022 Opening Day closer, on Jan. 4 and trading for Gregory Soto, the Tigers' 2022 closer, on Jan. 7. Each could be in the mix for saves along with incumbent Dominguez, as could lefty Jose Alvarado. (1/7)

NOTES: The Cubs signed Brad Boxberger on Dec. 15 and Fulmer on Feb. 15, adding two experienced late-inning options to their bullpen. Expect a spring competition between those two, Hughes, Manuel Rodriguez and Keegan Thompson, with a committee a possibility. (2/17)

NOTES: The Diamondbacks will probably have an open competition for their closer role during spring training, though manager Torey Lovullo said at the onset of spring training that he is willing to go with a committee during the regular season. Anyone from Melancon, Chafin, Kevin Ginkel, Scott McGough, Joe Mantiply or Miguel Castro could factor into the ninth-inning mix. (2/17) ... The Rockies added Brad Hand to their bullpen on March 4, and he could also be part of the team's primary setup mix. (3/9) ... Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said at the onset of spring training that he doesn't plan to name a closer during spring training. Phillips, Daniel Hudson, Graterol and Alex Vesia appeared the top candidates to finish games for the team, but Phillips' strong 2022 coupled with Hudson's likelihood of beginning the year on the injured list makes Phillips the odds-on-favorite. (3/9) ... The Padres moved quickly during the offseason to re-sign Suarez (five years, $46 million) and Nick Martinez (three years, $26 million plus incentives), strengthening their bullpen and lining up a probable Martinez-Suarez-Hader path to close out most games' final three frames in 2023. (12/7)