PSV Eindhoven are braced to receive bids from the Premier League for USMNT forward Ricardo Pepi in January while Manchester United are keen on Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumours, and gossip from around the globe.

- Amorim denied January Man United transfer spree - source

- Barça official confirms PSG bid €250m for Yamal

- PSV Eindhoven are expecting a bid from Premier League clubs for forward Ricardo Pepi in January, reports AS. "Several" clubs are reported to have made enquiries to the Eredivisie side regarding a move in the next transfer window, while it is expected that a bid worth €15 million would be enough to land the 21-year-old United States international. Pepi has been in impressive form of late with six goals in his last nine games for club and country.

- Manchester United are interested in Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies, Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg reports. The Red Devils are said to see the 24-year-old Canada international as a "dream" transfer for next summer when his contract at the Allianz Arena will expire. Davies, who is yet to show any indication of wanting to remain in Germany, has made nine appearances in the Bundesliga this season, and he has also been linked with both Real Madrid and Barcelona.

- West Ham United have three names on their managerial shortlist to replace Julen Lopetegui, TeamTalk reports. The outlet reported Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola as a possible candidate, alongside former Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea manager Graham Potter.

- Leandro Trossard is negotiating a new contract with Arsenal that will include a 'significant pay increase', the Daily Mail reports. The 29-year-old is set to be rewarded for his impact in North London since he arrived at the club in 2023 from Brighton & Hove Albion.

- Juventus have made concrete steps to better understand Joshua Zirkzee's current situation at Manchester United, reports Rudy Galetti (via TeamTalk). The Serie A club are said to be exploring the possibility of a loan deal in January amid continued uncertainty over Zirkzee's future.

- Liverpool are keeping close tabs on Lyon attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki, with coach Arne Slot interested in the 21-year-old, who the Reds are expected to "intensify" their approach for in the coming weeks. (RMC Sport)

- A move to bring Lille midfielder Angel Gomes back to Manchester United as a potential successor to Casemiro is under consideration, with the Red Devils convinced that he will be a strong fit for new manager Rúben Amorim's system. (The Sun)

- Barcelona could let centre-back Andreas Christensen leave in January with the club unsure whether they can promise the 28-year-old regular first-team football with several options available in his position, and set to enter the final year of his deal next summer. (Sport)

- Nottingham Forest are not willing to let in-demand defender Murillo leave the club in January for anything less than £70m with Barcelona, Liverpool and Real Madrid all keen on the 22-year-old. (Football Insider)

- Besiktas will make midfielder Jorginho an offer to join them as a free agent in the summer when the 32-year-old's contract at Arsenal is due to expire. (Sabah)

- Cruzeiro plan to bring in a top-level player if they fail to sign top target Gabriel 'Gabigol' Barbosa in January having offered the striker, whose contract with Flamengo expires on Dec. 31, a four-year deal. (Globo)

- Manchester City are set to offer Erling Haaland a new contract to keep him at the club for another five years. (The Sun)

- Sporting CP are working on a contingency plan in the event a club decides to activate Viktor Gyökeres' €100m release clause in January. (A Bola)

- Real Madrid are interested in signing Tottenham right-back Pedro Porro but the player's €70m price tag is a major hurdle. (Diario AS)

- Manchester United want to sign a new left-back to accommodate Ruben Amorim's tactical system. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Manchester City midfielder James McAtee could be allowed to leave the club next summer. (Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke)

- AC Milan and Matteo Gabbia have reached an agreement over a new contract. (Matteo Moretto)

- Napoli are 'showing interest' in Real Madrid youngster Arda Güler. (Ekrem Konur)

- Juventus have set Arthur Melo's asking price at €15m amid interest from France and Brazil. (Rudy Galetti)

- Newcastle United will attempt to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi in January after failing to complete a deal last summer. (Northern Echo)