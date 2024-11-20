Open Extended Reactions

FC Dallas has named New Mexico United manager Eric Quill to be its next manager, the team announced on Wednesday.

Quill replaces Nico Estevez, who was fired in June and was replaced on an interim basis by assistant coach Peter Luccin. Luccin was among the finalists to get the full-time job, but FCD ultimately went with Quill.

"I'm extremely excited and truly honored to get the opportunity to lead FC Dallas into the 2025 season and beyond," Quill said via a news release. "This club has a rich history, values player development and prioritizes competitive excellence."

The appointment amounts to a homecoming of sorts for Quill, as he managed FCD's reserve team, North Texas SC, from 2019-21.

During that spell, he led NTSC to the inaugural USL League One Championship in 2019 and earned USL League One Coach of the Year honors.

Among the players he coached on that team are current U.S. internationals Ricardo Pepi and Tanner Tessmann.

FC Dallas named Eric Quill as its next manager. FC Dallas

"We are so excited to welcome Eric Quill back to the FC Dallas family," said FC Dallas Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt. "Eric is a championship-caliber coach who has experience leading teams to the top of the table. He has a deep knowledge of the game built over three decades as a player and coach at the collegiate, professional, and national team levels, and his keen focus on player development makes him an excellent fit to lead FC Dallas."

Following his departure from NTSC in 2021, Quill served as an assistant with the Columbus Crew.

In June of 2023, he took over the reins at New Mexico United, and this season led the team to the Western Conference title with a record of 18-5-11. The team also reached the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open Cup.

"Eric's coaching philosophy and methodology align perfectly with FC Dallas' commitment to player development and attacking soccer," Chief Soccer Officer André Zanotta said. "He has a deep understanding of our ecosystem and the values that drive our club, from the Academy to the first team. Eric's ability to maximize player potential and his innovative approach to the game make him an ideal leader for this next chapter of FC Dallas."

As a player, Quill joined MLS in 1997 with the Tampa Bay Mutiny, where he tallied eight goals and 19 assists across 79 appearances.

He later played for the Kansas City Wizards (now Sporting Kansas City), scoring seven goals and assisting seven over 49 matches, and joined the Dallas Burn in 2004, contributing a goal and three assists in 23 games.

Quill retired in 2005 after a season with the New York MetroStars (now New York Red Bulls). Internationally, Quill played for the U.S. at U-16 and U-20 levels.