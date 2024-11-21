Shams Charania joins "The Pat McAfee Show" to discuss Luka Doncic's injury and when the Mavericks star could return to action. (0:33)

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has sustained a right wrist strain and will miss at least one week, the team announced Thursday.

The Mavericks said Doncic will be reevaluated in a week, setting him up to miss games against the Denver Nuggets, Miami Heat, Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks.

Doncic had tried to downplay the injury after Tuesday's win over the New Orleans Pelicans, noting that he started feeling the issue in the first quarter but adding that he thought it was "nothing serious."

He was returning to the lineup against the Pelicans after missing his first game of the season Sunday due to a right knee bruise.

Doncic is averaging 28.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game this season.