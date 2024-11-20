Julien Laurens discusses Paris FC's new partnership with Red Bull and their planned academy improvements. (2:00)

The Arnault family, owners of the LVMH luxury empire, plan to draw on Jürgen Klopp's expertise as part of an ambitious project to transform Paris FC into a force in French soccer.

The family's takeover of the second-tier club includes bringing energy drink giant Red Bull on board as a minority stakeholder. Klopp, the former Liverpool manager, is set to join Red Bull as head of global soccer in January.

"I've spoken with Klopp several times, and he's very, very excited about working with us," said Antoine Arnault, son of billionaire Bernard Arnault.

Arnault spoke Wednesday at a news conference at the team's training ground in Orly, located 14 miles south of Paris.

"We're not coming in alone," Arnault said. "Red Bull is by our side because we know what we're good at and what we're not. We have management skills, but none in football operations."

Arnault highlighted plans to leverage Red Bull's tools to tap into the Paris region's deep pool of soccer talent.

"Paris has probably the best talent pool in the world, rivaling only São Paulo," he said. "Red Bull's revolutionary data tools will greatly aid our scouting efforts."

Arnault also outlined plans for the family's majority stake.