Tottenham captain Son Heung-Min praised the spirit showed by Palestine after they held South Korea to a 1-1 draw in the third round of Asian qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday.

While South Korea were overwhelming favourites for the tie -- which was played in neutral territory on Jordanian soil -- it was Palestine who took the lead after 12 minutes before Son equalised shortly after.

Despite the designated away team's best efforts, Palestine were able to hold out for a valuable point that leaves them in with a chance of reaching the next round of qualification at the very least, keeping alive their unlikely World Cup dream.

It was the second time in the campaign that the Palestinians have frustrated their more-illustrious opponents, having memorably eked out a 0-0 draw in Seoul back in September.

Palestine continue to defy the odds amid the backdrop of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, having not played a true home game since 2019.

It was this spirit that garnered them praise from Son immediately after the match.

"I want to give a round of applause to the Palestine team," said a magnanimous Son, in spite of his disappointment at the result.

"Seeing them work so hard, even in difficult conditions, is something I think we can learn from.

"I think they were well prepared and executed their plans really well."

Across their two meetings with the South Koreans, Palestine had to withstand 32 efforts on goal with custodian Rami Hamadeh rising to the challenge on both occasions.

Further highlighting the tribulations that Palestine are persevering through, Hamadeh has now been without a club for over a year and is one of four players in the latest squad who are currently unattached.

Even after their previous meeting with South Korea, Hamadeh had already spoken on the hurdles they have had to overcome just to participate in the qualifiers.

"We haven't done any [training] camps. The [overseas-based] players haven't been with us a lot of the time," he explained.

"I've been without a team for a year because of the war - the league has stopped in Palestine.

"I train alone. I train with my friends. [But] I have a responsibility to be here."

The Asian qualifiers resume in March with South Korea taking on Oman and Jordan, while Palestine will look to continue their spirited showings against Jordan and Iraq.