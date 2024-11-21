The ESPN FC crew discuss the recent social media posts by Marcus Rashford and Casemiro and whether or not it's a dig at former manager Erik ten Hag. (2:38)

Open Extended Reactions

If the English Premier League ended today, who would be in the running for Player of the Season, and who has sprinkled a little less stardust than we expected?

With Liverpool opening up a five-point gap at the top, there is no underestimating the importance of Mohamed Salah's continuing ability to snap up chances, even at a time when speculation grows that this might be his final season at Anfield -- his contract expires at the end of June. He has eight goals in 11 league games, including three in his last three, and recently overtook the 163-goal tally of another Liverpool icon, Robbie Fowler. Arguably as important is the way Ryan Gravenberch has filled the problem No. 6 position for new manager Arne Slot, graduating from fringe player under Jürgen Klopp to a vital cog as Liverpool figure out the right midfield blend.

Erling Haaland, with 12 goals in 11 games, continues to set a blistering pace at the top of the scoring charts, but can even he rescue what is turning into a difficult Manchester City season? Injuries to key players and the fate of the club if found guilty of the 115 financial charges, are adding gloom that the Norwegian's goals haven't been able to lift. One player who has seized his chance amid all the City uncertainty is the previously anonymous Matheus Nunes, who has at last started to show what he can do on the left side of the attack, starting the last six matches, scoring twice and looking a serious threat.

Arsenal have struggled to find last season's rhythm and a creative X factor while Martin Ødegaard has been injured, but his return could well spark an upturn in fortunes for the Gunners. One player who surely is on the brink of stardom in North London is Ethan Nwaneri, an outrageously gifted 17-year-old who has already shown in cameos that he might well be something special.

Chelsea have climbed above Arsenal in the table and while Cole Palmer (seven goals, five assists) rightly wins many plaudits, a key factor is the return to top form of Ecuador international Moisés Caicedo in the centre of midfield, where he now looks the powerhouse that led the club to pay Brighton over £100m in transfer fees. With Romeo Lavia the preferred partner for Caicedo, Enzo Fernández, who commanded a £105m transfer fee, finds himself as no more than an expensive reserve.

Chris Wood, previously regarded as not much more than a journeyman striker, has been a revelation for Nottingham Forest, who find themselves in the top five as the New Zealander is matching Salah goal for goal this season (eight in 11 games). Yet Forest also have the second best defence in the Premier League and for that, central defenders Nikola Milenkovic and Murillo must take huge credit. These two unlikely lads are making Forest mighty hard to beat.

Aston Villa's ship has run aground in their past four games and perhaps a little fatigue has crept in. Nevertheless, it is clear Villa have a major talent in Morgan Rogers, whose dynamic running at the heart of opposition defences makes him a real danger man. It was no surprise to see him win his first two England caps in this international break, as he might be the perfect cover for Jude Bellingham. The £8m Villa paid Middlesbrough in transfer fees looks like a major coup now.

Brentford's roller-coaster games have made them a team to watch this season. Indeed, they have the best home record in the league and you do not hear the name of Ivan Toney (who went to Saudi Arabia in the summer) much these days among Bees' fans. The truth is he has not been missed because manager Thomas Frank is getting such a great tune from strikers Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa, who have hit 15 league goals between them.

Brighton's Danny Welbeck is like one of those old rock stars who keep playing sell-out gigs. Now 33, the former England World Cup man is using all his craft and experience to help the Sussex club challenge for a return to Europe next season. He has six goals, including three in a row against Spurs, Newcastle and Wolves.

Salah has been as brilliant as ever for Liverpool even with speculation continuing to swirl over what he'll do when his contract expires in June. MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Newcastle are worth watching at the moment as they start to slip into much better form. Joelinton, once seen as a £40m misfit, is a huge midfield presence now while left-back Lewis Hall has emerged after a difficult start in the north east to win his first England caps in November.

At Tottenham, who are brilliant one moment and awful the next, the conversion of Dejan Kulusevski to a more central role has added considerably to his threat, and after a slow start of his own, Dominic Solanke is beginning to show returns on the £50m transfer fee. For all their hit-and-miss erratic progress, Spurs are the Premier League's top scorers with 23 goals from 11 games, yet they are down in 10th place! Work that one out.

Manchester United fans have not had too much to comfort them for some time. Perhaps new boss Rúben Amorim, already impressing behind the scenes since arriving in England last week, can change the mood and culture. At least he inherits a goalkeeper who has started to look the part in André Onana, who has pulled off some big saves this season.

Others who deserve a mention in this "quarter-time" Premier League report are Bournemouth's menacing attacker Antoine Semenyo, a real thorn in Man City's side recently, Fulham's creative brain Emile Smith Rowe, and Matheus Cunha, whose ability to see a pass and grab goals (he has five this season in a struggling team) give Wolves hope of a recovery from their perilous position if they can keep the back door shut.

Liam Delap, a young striker who could not get a game at Manchester City with Haaland around, is giving Ipswich hopes of surviving with some very sharp finishes. He has delivered six goals so far, and the Suffolk club will need him to maintain that sort of form if they're to stay above the water line.