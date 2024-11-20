        <
          After he beat Mike Tyson, everybody wants to fight Jake Paul

          Jake Paul beat Mike Tyson via unanimous decision on Friday night. Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images
          • ESPN staffNov 20, 2024, 12:48 PM

          Anything is possible after Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson.

          Recent history has proved that there are plenty of ways for content creators-turned-boxers to draw interest from future opponents. Some have used the path of deflection, downplaying their desire to face someone to get under that fighter's skin. Some have directly called out the fighter they wanted to face. However, this weekend proved that one option will have all the sport's top stars clamoring to be the next fighter opposite of you in the boxing ring: beat a 58-year-old legend and former undisputed heavyweight champion.

          That's the path Paul decided to take, as he easily disposed of Tyson via an eight-round unanimous decision. Following the lopsided victory in a matchup that broke streaming and gate sale records, big names from boxing, MMA and beyond used Paul's win as an opportunity to call out "El Gallo" or respond to previous callouts made by Paul.

          For Paul, all this means is a long list of hopefuls to pick from for a possible cash-in.

          "I'm going to have [promoter] Nakisa [Bidarian] talk to [Frank] Warren," Paul said to heavyweight champion Daniel DuBois on X. "And get you in line for the throne."

          With such a successful event, it's no surprise that so many want a piece of Paul and the revenue a bout with him can produce. Canelo Alvarez, Ryan Garcia, Alex Pereira and more all took to social media looking for a massive payday.

          Here's a list of fighters who have called out Paul or expressed interest in fighting him.