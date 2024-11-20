After he beat Mike Tyson, everybody wants to fight Jake Paul

Open Extended Reactions

Anything is possible after Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson.

Recent history has proved that there are plenty of ways for content creators-turned-boxers to draw interest from future opponents. Some have used the path of deflection, downplaying their desire to face someone to get under that fighter's skin. Some have directly called out the fighter they wanted to face. However, this weekend proved that one option will have all the sport's top stars clamoring to be the next fighter opposite of you in the boxing ring: beat a 58-year-old legend and former undisputed heavyweight champion.

That's the path Paul decided to take, as he easily disposed of Tyson via an eight-round unanimous decision. Following the lopsided victory in a matchup that broke streaming and gate sale records, big names from boxing, MMA and beyond used Paul's win as an opportunity to call out "El Gallo" or respond to previous callouts made by Paul.

For Paul, all this means is a long list of hopefuls to pick from for a possible cash-in.

"I'm going to have [promoter] Nakisa [Bidarian] talk to [Frank] Warren," Paul said to heavyweight champion Daniel DuBois on X. "And get you in line for the throne."

With such a successful event, it's no surprise that so many want a piece of Paul and the revenue a bout with him can produce. Canelo Alvarez, Ryan Garcia, Alex Pereira and more all took to social media looking for a massive payday.

Here's a list of fighters who have called out Paul or expressed interest in fighting him.

Ight I've been quiet for some time but I've been cooking on some plans before my actual return to the ring



Here is the plan before April



Exhibition in December in Japan against the guy who fought aging manny pac and tried to knock him out.



And then go after Jake🫡 for uncle... — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) November 18, 2024

Let's talk about it ! https://t.co/SKq3OlORgd — Andre S.O.G. Ward (@andreward) November 16, 2024

Heavyweight world champion Daniel Dubois has called out Jake Paul 😳 pic.twitter.com/vDXNFMOqvU — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) November 19, 2024

Jake Paul will defeat Canelo Alvarez. Bookmark this tweet. — Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) November 19, 2024

Next time I see this @jakepaul guy I'm gonna give him 2 or 3 slaps 😬😬 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) November 16, 2024

I'll fight you in in MMA no weight class. But you won't — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) November 16, 2024

After four years it's time to have serious challenges. Didn't notice your acceptance or rejection. So what are we gonna do? — Artur Beterbiev (@ABeterbiev) November 18, 2024

KSI goes off on Jake Paul after his fight with Mike Tyson 😬



"He scammed Netflix, he scammed Dazn, he scammed Showtime, no one will want to do business with him" pic.twitter.com/tvoHYiNXYT — KSI NEWS (@ksinews_) November 19, 2024

Jake Paul called out UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira 👀 #PaulPerry pic.twitter.com/B295P1WvQu — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) July 21, 2024

Realistically It's The Biggest Fight In Boxing 🥊 Old vs New



"If Jake Paul Beats Me He Legit And Deserves Everyone's Respect In Boxing".



No Script!! #TarverPaul 🎩🪄 @jakepaul



We'll Sell Out In One Day In Tampa or Orlando



Like,share,comment, & subscribe to #TarversTake... pic.twitter.com/7CW0dZZ5aE — Antonio Tarver Sr. (@AntonioTarver) November 19, 2024

I've had enough... @JakePaul I will tie one arm behind my back and finish you for good 💪🏼🤡



Here's my reaction to #PaulTyson:

📺 https://t.co/fozIr6PbjH pic.twitter.com/i5F3VJ4dMA — Carl Froch MBE (@Carl_Froch) November 16, 2024