It's February, and the fantasy baseball preseason is, pardon the pun, in full swing. Pitchers and catchers have reported, and spring training action is underway. Even so, many sports fans are devoting the majority of their attention to the NBA and NHL, where the games (real and fantasy) take center stage -- and understandably so.

Perhaps you're hearing about the latest baseball buzz only in passing, if at all. That's perfectly fine. We're paying attention to what's going on and are here to let you know about the top stories of the past week. Are they something you need to file away for draft day, or are they likely to have little impact when all is said and done?

Read on and find out whether these breaking developments are truly news or if they're just noise.

Sandy Alcantara throws hard, accurately in return

The Miami Marlins right-hander tossed a scoreless inning on Sunday against the New York Mets, with 13 of his 17 pitches going for strikes, and several touching 99 mph. Alcantara, one of the top hurlers during the 2022 season (2.28 ERA, 0.98 WHIP in 32 starts), underwent Tommy John surgery following his below-average 2023 season, and we hadn't seen him since.

The Marlins have already designated Alcantara as their Opening Day starter. His ESPN ADP is quite suppressed (outside the top 200, rostered in just 47% of leagues) based on career achievements and upside, and the Marlins claim there is no innings restriction for him this season. Miami is also likely to be shopping their ace's services.

It's great to see Alcantara healthy, and likely rising on the ADP charts quickly. He might be a top-25 fantasy starter again.

Fantasy impact: News

Clay Holmes starts out perfect

The new Mets right-hander started Saturday's game against the Houston Astros and sped through three scoreless innings, permitting nary a base runner and striking out three, with 26 of his efficient 34 pitches landing for strikes. While everyone noticed another new Met (OF Juan Soto) homering in his first plate appearance, Holmes is not a coveted, first-round fantasy selection. In fact, he isn't going in most fantasy leagues at all. He's currently rostered in just 4.6% of leagues!

The veteran hasn't started an MLB game since his rookie season of 2018, but he boasts a deep pitch arsenal and sports ground ball tendencies. The Mets are desperate for rotation options with RHP Frankie Montas (lat) and LHP Sean Manaea (oblique) both out for April, at least.

It's true that Holmes faced a minor league lineup, but there is hope that a top-50 fantasy starter lurks. Let's continue to assess his value over the next few weeks.

Fantasy impact: Potential news

Alex Bregman homers in spring debut

Through little fault of his own, Bregman has been in the news since his signing because there is some controversy about his defensive position for the Boston Red Sox. On Sunday, Bregman (hitting in the No. 2 lineup spot) singled, homered and doubled in three at-bats, and did so as the team's third baseman. Of course, longtime 3B Rafael Devers wants to continue playing third base, regardless of his ability to play there.

We know Bregman can hit, although we would prefer -- especially for points formats -- that he improves upon last season's .315 OBP. We also welcome potential added 2B eligibility. The intrigue is whether Devers is playing in the infield or not. While this might become a bigger issue, if everyone plays and hits (except perhaps for current DH Masataka Yoshida, if he's the one who gets pushed out) fantasy managers will smile.

Fantasy impact: Noise, for now

Giancarlo Stanton elbowed out of lineup

Stanton homered 27 times last season and has averaged 29 blasts in 116 games and 476 PA for the last four seasons. However, he is still dealing with tennis elbow in both of his arms (as he did last season) and he has yet to swing a bat. While the long-term prognosis should be fine, Stanton might not be ready for Opening Day.

By now fantasy investors should know that Stanton wasn't going to be playing close to all 162 games anyway, but this is still discouraging news. The New York Yankees lack obvious DH options, other than rotating the spot among veterans such as OF Aaron Judge and 1B Paul Goldschmidt.

If you were thinking of investing in Stanton, it might be best to move on.

Fantasy impact: News

Jung Hoo Lee featured in new Giants lineup

Lee, a former Japanese star, hit .262 with a .641 OPS in his debut season with the San Francisco Giants before a shoulder tear ended his season in May. Lee ended up two home runs over his 37 games.

On Saturday, Lee hit third in the Giants lineup versus the Texas Rangers, nestled between right-handed hitting Marco Luciano and Luis Matos. MLB managers are known for trying new lineups in early spring games, but sometimes they are a harbinger of things to come. Giants leader Bob Melvin may well stick with this look, with 1B LaMonte Wade Jr. (also a lefty hitter) leading off.

Lee might appear to lack the power for the spot, as he is known for plate discipline and speed. Still, if Lee hits third in April, nestled between SS Willy Adames and 3B Matt Chapman, that becomes interesting.

Fantasy impact: Noise (for now), but this is one of many lineups to follow

Prospect Jac Caglianone launches a 115.4-mph home run

Caglianone, the Florida product and No. 6 overall selection by the Kansas City Royals, smacked a left-on-left home run in the eighth inning of Sunday's game against minor league journeyman Trey McGough. Still, Caglianone hit it hard and far (435 feet) over the center field fence, and this tends to get noticed by fantasy managers.

There is little question that Caglianone, 22, boasts big-time power, but he also swings and misses quite a bit. That said, Caglianone is unlikely to debut in the majors this season and those in dynasty formats were already aware of his potential.

Fantasy impact: Noise

Here is another prospect with a far different skill set. Simpson hit .355 with 104 stolen bases across two minor league levels last season. He hasn't a lick of power, but the speed is very real. Simpson, a converted second baseman, made several tremendous, diving defensive plays in Saturday's game against Boston after stealing a base Friday.

While he is off to a strong start at the plate this spring, perhaps the 24-year-old Simpson, will struggle to reach base as did speedsters Esteury Ruiz and Victor Scott II before him in recent seasons. Still, roto/categories fantasy investors must be intrigued by the potential for stolen bases.

Unlike Caglianone, Simpson could debut in the majors this season if his defense and OBP skills improve.

Fantasy impact: Noise-ish, for now

Milwaukee Brewers add OF depth after Blake Perkins injury

While not a fantasy stalwart, Perkins did steal 23 bases last season, a top-40 MLB figure in that stat. Sadly, Perkins fouled a pitch off his shin during batting practice on Saturday and ended up with a fracture. He might now miss most of April while on the mend.

The organization signed veteran OFs Manuel Margot and Mark Canha to minor league deals this weekend. Margot hasn't aided fantasy managers in years, but Canha remains an underrated on-base option who has reached double digits in both home runs and steals in two of the last four seasons. If he makes the team, longtime favorite Canha might have appeal.

Fantasy impact: News in deep leagues