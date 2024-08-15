Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 NFL preseason is underway, and every team is trying to finalize its roster before Week 1 of the regular season. For some front offices, that includes making savvy trades to address weaknesses, attack their Super Bowl window or plan for the future.

We've already seen a handful of deals, and ESPN analytics writer Seth Walder is grading the biggest moves of August -- starting with the Falcons' acquisition of Matthew Judon from the Patriots after New England couldn't come to an agreement on a new contract for the edge rusher.

To determine each grade, Walder is evaluating moves based on multiple factors, including on-field impact, salary cap implications, draft compensation, player's age and what they add, along with the context of a team's short-term and long-term outlook.

Let's dig in on the Patriots-Falcons deal, and keep checking back all month as more trade dominoes fall.

Patriots get: 2025 third-round pick

Falcons get: Edge Matthew Judon